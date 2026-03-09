Patriots add guard in late night signing

It turns out the New England Patriots had one more move to sneak into the first day of NFL Free Agency. Just after 11:30 p.m. ET, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the team is signing guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

The Patriots are giving Vera-Tucker a three-year deal, per Rapoport. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter the contract is worth up to $48 million.

Vera-Tucker, who turns 27 in June, was initially drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC (one pick before the Patriots took Mac Jones). He spent his first five NFL seasons in New York before becoming a free agent his offseason.

When in the lineup Vera Tucker has been a high level guard, but he's struggled with injuries during his career. After playing and staring all 16 games as a rookie he made just 12 total starts over the next two years. In 2024 he did play in and start 15 games, but then missed all of last season with a torn triceps he suffered in practice leading up to Week 1. It was the second torn triceps of his career (the other was in 2022).

While with the jets Vera-Tucker played over 1,000 snaps at both left guard and right guard. He projects to line up on the left side in New England, with a move to center for Jared Wilson seeming likely following the trade of Garrett Bradbury. That gives the Patriots a more experienced option between second-year players Wilson and left tackle Will Campbell.

This signing makes it three external additions for the Patriots through the first day of free agency. The team also added fullback Reggie Gilliam, and edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones.