NFL Free Agency Tracker: The latest moves across the league

It's almost time for the official start of NFL free agency! Get the latest news and rumors, biggest signings, and more across the league, especially as it relates to the New England Patriots. Read below for live updates...

Dolphins officially moving on from QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are officially making the move that was widely expected of them at the quarterback position: they've informed Tua Tagovailoa that he will be released. Ian Rapoport got it out first on X.

It's an expensive cut for the Dolphins, and not because of the $99.2 million in dead cap money that they'll split up over the next two seasons in the wake of the move. They still need to pay Tagovailia $54M in guarantees, minus offsetting costs of whatever he makes for his next team. Miami is essentially paying Tagovailoa to say goodbye and get a fresh start at their most important position.

The Dolphins are in full-on tank mode under new head coach Jeff Hafley, shedding veteran contracts and charting a course for the top of the 2027 NFL Draft, where their next shot at a franchise quarterback will be there waiting for them.

Steelers re-sign CB Asante Samuel Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in the fold, agreeing to a one-year deal for $4 million to bring him back. Jeremy Fowler reported it first. Samuel joined the Steelers during the 2025 season after undergoing spinal fusion surgery last April, and will now get a full year with his new team.

A big tight end move for the Patriots?

ESPN's Mike Reiss kicked off his Sunday pre-free agency notes with an interesting thought: what if the Patriots made a big move at the tight end position? Much of the talk surrounding the Pats has been at wide receiver, especially at the starting "X" outside spot, where a trade for A.J. Brown and the potential signing of free-agent-to-be Alec Pierce have been the ideas making the most noise.

But with Austin Hooper set to become a free agent and Hunter Henry entering the final year of his contract, the Patriots are going to need to get someone at that position. Massachusetts native Isaiah Likely is expected to be available on the open market, and Reiss also mentioned Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo as an option. David Njoku, Cade Otton, and Noah Fant are other notable names to know that are on track to become free agents.

Eagles taking trade calls on Jalen Carter

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are getting calls from other teams on potential trades involving defensive tackle Jalen Carter. This comes on the heels of the team signing nose tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year extension that makes him the highest-paid player ever at his position.

This doesn't necessarily mean the Eagles are shopping Carter, or that they won't also sign him to an extension. But it makes logical sense for other clubs to gauge his availability in the wake of Davis' new contract.

The Patriots in free agency, at a glance

-- As of the latest figures at Over The Cap, the Patriots are on the books for $229.4 million in cash spending for the 2026 season, 16th-most in the NFL. For context, the Bills are No. 1 at just under $306M, and the Jaguars are 10th at $261.4M.

-- The Pats have cap flexibility, as Over The Cap ranks them 10th in the league with $39.3 million in cap space.

-- New England has already made two signings ahead of players hitting the open market: free-agent edge rusher Jesse Luketa, and a two-year extension for quarterback Tommy DeVito.

-- The Patriots have reportedly met with free-agent tackle Jedrick Wills, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2024 with the Browns, where Mike Vrabel worked with him.