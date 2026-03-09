LISTEN LIVE

Patriots make last-minute roster cut on verge of free agency

The Patriots’ first move of free agency week is a roster cut, clearing money off the books just ahead of the start of legal tampering.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 02: Jahlani Tavai #48 of the New England Patriots reacts against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half in the game at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
The Patriots are making a roster cut ahead of the start of the free-agent negotiation period. According to Albert Breer, they are releasing linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

Cutting Tavai sheds $4 million in salary and bonuses off the books for 2026, and $3.875M for 2027. Elsewhere on the linebacker depth chart, the Patriots also have a decision to make on Jack Gibbens, who is on track to become a restricted free agent. Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss are lineup regulars who are under contract for 2026 and are the only two linebackers signed for 2027, so the Patriots have a need at that position both short-term and long-term.

Tavai played 12 games for the Patriots in 2025, logging 42 tackles (four for loss) and a forced fumble. He saw a significant drop in playing time under Mike Vrabel, playing just 32% of defensive snaps (19 snaps per game). As for the cap, cutting him pre-June 1 creates about $1.7 million in new space (via Spotrac).

But more importantly, the Patriots have a few million extra bucks to work with in the event that they make an early push for a free agent as soon as Monday. It made a difference last year, when they went the extra mile to bring in defensive tackle Milton Williams, making him the highest-paid free agent in team history.

It's unclear whether the Patriots are about to make that big of a move, but they have several needs at key spots in the lineup. They will need a linebacker or two, whether it's in free agency or the draft. If they want to make a bigger move, the free-agent market is flush with established veteran linebackers in their primes, including Devin Lloyd, Bobby Okereke, Tremaine Edmunds, Devin Bush, and Quay Walker.

