Details are in on Dre’Mont Jones’ Patriots contract

The details are in on the three-year contract free agent edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones is reportedly signing with the New England Patriots.

Alex Barth
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 05: Dre'Mont Jones #45 of the Tennessee Titans during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. The Titans defeated the Cardinals 22-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Less than an hour into NFL free agency the New England Patriots made their first move, signing edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones. It was initially reported as a three-year, $39 million contract for Jones, but now the details are in.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson reported the breakdown later Monday afternoon. He has the total value of the contract at $36.5 million, including $23.1 million guaranteed and a $11 million signing bonus. All of the guaranteed money is in the first two years of the contract, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

There are incentives in the deal as well. That includes $60K per game active roster bonuses annually, plus an annual $180K workout bonus and $1 million in incentives.

Jones, 29, joins the Patriots after splitting last season between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens following a deadline trade. He had a career high seven sacks and 51 pressures.

In total Jones has played seven NFL seasons spending time with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks as well as the Titans and Ravens. He entered the NFL as a third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2019.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
