Charges against Christian Barmore dropped

Domestic assault charges against New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore were dropped during a court date on Monday.

Alex Barth
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

Domestic assault charges against New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore have been dropped. That result was reached at an arraignment hearing on Monday at Attleboro District Court.

According to Ted Wayman of WCVB Boston, the hearing ended when the prosecution told the judge that the case was "not viable."

“It was a delayed complaint and the victim had mixed emotions about whether she wanted to go forward,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn told reporters outside the courthouse, via Wayman.

Those charges related to an incident in early August of 2025, and first became public in January of this year. Barmore is charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery on a family/household member, relating to an incident involving his girlfriend at his home in Mansfield that included Barmore throwing her to the floor in front of the couple's child.

Barmore, 26, has been with the Patriots since being drafted in the second round in 2021.

