Alec Pierce’s brief time as a free agent is over

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 05: Alec Pierce #14 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Alec Pierce's unexpected free agency did not last long. Two minutes after the NFL's legal tampering period began Pierce re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts according to Pat McAfee.

It's a four-year, $116 million deal according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The contract includes $84 million in guaranteed money.

A 25-year-old who has led the NFL in yards per catch the last two years, Pierce was initially not expected to hit free agency. However after the Colts elected to use their transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones last week, the path was clear for him to hit the open market.

According to Rapoport the deal "came together overnight," which might explain the fast signing. As quick as things went, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that the Patriots "were in on Pierce...but they weren't willing to meet that price tag."

Wide receiver remains a major need for the Patriots, especially following last week's release of Stefon Diggs. Other top free agent receivers include Rashid Shaheed, Mike Evans, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Romeo Doubs. The Patriots were linked to Doubs in reporting over the weekend.