LISTEN LIVE

Alec Pierce’s brief time as a free agent is over

Alec Pierce is reportedly going back to the Indianapolis Colts on a four-year deal, taking one of the New England Patriots’ top targets off the board.

Alex Barth

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 05: Alec Pierce #14 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Alec Pierce's unexpected free agency did not last long. Two minutes after the NFL's legal tampering period began Pierce re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts according to Pat McAfee.

It's a four-year, $116 million deal according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The contract includes $84 million in guaranteed money.

A 25-year-old who has led the NFL in yards per catch the last two years, Pierce was initially not expected to hit free agency. However after the Colts elected to use their transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones last week, the path was clear for him to hit the open market.

According to Rapoport the deal "came together overnight," which might explain the fast signing. As quick as things went, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that the Patriots "were in on Pierce...but they weren't willing to meet that price tag."

Wide receiver remains a major need for the Patriots, especially following last week's release of Stefon Diggs. Other top free agent receivers include Rashid Shaheed, Mike Evans, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Romeo Doubs. The Patriots were linked to Doubs in reporting over the weekend.

While the Patriots didn't land Pierce, they did make a quick signing. They've reported added edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones on a three-year deal.

New England PatriotsNFL Free AgencyPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 17: A view of New England Patriots helmets on the bench prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots Free Agent Tracker: The latest news & rumors on day 2Matt Dolloff
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) blocks against San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (right) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots add guard in late night signingAlex Barth
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLCharges against Christian Barmore droppedAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect