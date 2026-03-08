LISTEN LIVE

Celtics strike early and hold off Cavs for 2nd straight win

The C’s pulled away in the first half and earned a road W in Jayson Tatum’s second game back.

Matt Dolloff
CLEVELAND, OHIO - MARCH 08: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket around Jaylon Tyson #20 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Arena on March 08, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics got double-digit points from four players, two of which who came off the bench, in a 109-98 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Jaylen Brown led the C's with 23 points, while sharpshooters Payton Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman combined for 34 points on 13-for-20 (65.0%) shooting off the bench. The Cavs' entire bench scored only 13 points on the ni9ght.

Boston struck early and never looked back, building a nine-point lead after one quarter and burying Cleveland with a 21-10 second quarter to take a 56-36 lead into halftime. The big lead allowed for some second-half rest for Jayson Tatum, who reached the 20-point mark in his second game back from Achilles surgery. Tatum did help close things out, netting six fourth-quarter points, while Pritchard kept the Cavs at bay with a game-high nine points in the final frame, matching Donovan Mitchell's output.

Tatum is working off the rust offensively, as he's shooting just 37.5% from the field over his first two games back, averaging 17.5 points and 27 minutes per contest. Key to his and Brown's success on Sunday was that they both attacked the rim and drew fouls, cashing in at the free throw line with a 14-for-16 showing (87.5%).

Up Next: The Celtics have a real measuring stick schedule coming up, as they head out west to take on the Western Conference's top-2 teams in consecutive games. They'll take on the Spurs in San Antonio on Tuesday night, followed by a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The OKC game will stream on Amazon Prime in addition to broadcasting on NBC Sports Boston. You can get the call of the game on our sister station, 105.7 WROR, and it will be joined in progress on 98.5 The Sports Hub following the conclusion of the Bruins game.

Next... ‘It just felt normal’: Jayson Tatum flashes in return game for Celtics

Boston Celtics
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
