‘It just felt normal’: Jayson Tatum flashes in return game for Celtics

Mar 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) has a laugh with guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

BOSTON — Blinding flashes from camera lights illuminated a hallway as Jayson Tatum walked toward the Celtics’ locker room. The franchise superstar was preparing to suit up for a game at TD Garden for the first time in 303 days, a major milestone in the recovery process of his Achilles injury.

The only object brighter than the flickering lights was the beaming smile that appeared on Tatum’s face, growing as he passed walls lined with media members in the corridor.

“We are so back,” Tatum said before entering the Celtics’ locker room.

Tatum’s glowing facial expression provided a beacon of hope for the Celtics, who have greatly overperformed without their star. A healthy Tatum could be enough to elevate the franchise to a serious title contender, an unfathomable notion when Tatum’s injury cast shadows over the franchise 10 months ago.

Friday marked the first stage of Tatum’s reintegration process with his team and the NBA. He showed promising signs in his first game back, helping the Celtics to a 120-100 win over the Mavericks.

“It was like a surreal feeling, but then it just kind of felt like I was, it just felt normal,” Tatum said.

Shooting struggles haunted Tatum early in the contest — missing his first six field goals — on Friday, causing him to show off his facilitating skills. His best assist was when he connected on an alley-oop to Neemias Queta early in the first quarter. Tatum, who does not have a minutes restriction, played 27 minutes as a starter in his first NBA game in almost a year. He finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

With 1:16 left in the first half, Payton Pritchard’s 3-pointer clanged off the front iron. Tatum, who boxed out Maine native Cooper Flagg under the basket, rose to the rim for a put-back dunk. It was his first basket this season, sending the Garden crowd to its feet in celebration as Tatum hung onto the rim with his right hand.

He didn’t stop there. Pritchard attracted defenders to the paint when he drove to the hoop on the following possession, creating an opening for Tatum to move to the corner, where he nailed a side-step 3-pointer for his fifth point in less than 30 seconds.

“When he was 100 percent healthy, he's missed six shots in a row before, so I don't think that really mattered,” Mazzulla said. “What I liked is just his approach (and) continued to rebound. I thought he competed on the defensive end. He gave up a free throw rebound, which we've got to get better at. But I think just the process and the mindset that he played with. They were good shots, so we’ll take them again.”

Most of Tatum’s production happened in the second half, recording 10 points and seven rebounds while playing 13 of the final 24 minutes. He was much more efficient, too, making 4-of-8 field goal attempts with a 2-of-4 mark from deep.

The ball found its way to Tatum in the corner after a Pritchard entry pass to Queta was deflected away from the paint. When Tatum caught it in the corner, he didn’t dribble. He let PJ Washington stand in his path before burying a tightly-contested 3-pointer.

Tatum’s improved second half helped the Celtics build a substantial lead over the Mavericks. Just before Tatum’s first basket, the Celtics trailed 51-50. After that?

They outscored Dallas 62-47 while Tatum’s offense came alive.

“I just felt really anxious,” Tatum said. “So it's been a long time coming just to get to this point. Many nights and days, I dreamed about this moment and the anticipation, the crowd. It's been 42 and a half weeks since I played an NBA game. So just trying to get caught up on the speed and everything, I just kind of felt like I was a step off or moving too fast, but the game started to slow down as I just kind of relaxed a little bit.”

Boston has 19 games and two back-to-backs remaining in its season before the playoffs begin. Not only is Tatum returning with ample time to prepare, but he will be able to take time off for rest. The Celtics are heading to the West for their first road trip with Tatum, traveling to Cleveland, San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

Perhaps it’s a suitable test to simulate when the lights are at their brightest.