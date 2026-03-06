LISTEN LIVE

The Jayson Tatum injury report update Celtics fans have been waiting for

Jayson Tatum is set to return to the lineup for the Boston Celtics on Friday night, his first game back after a torn Achilles.

Alex Barth
Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and forward Xavier Tillman (26) during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and forward Xavier Tillman (26) during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

It's official - Jayson Tatum is back.

On Thursday, all signs pointed to Tatum's return from a torn Achilles injury. That's because the Celtics' injury report listed him as 'questionable' for the first time instead of out, for Friday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. ESPN's Shams Charania added Thursday afternoon that "Tatum has been described as ready to go and will inform the Celtics of a final decision over the next day."

About 24 hours later, it seems any final hurdles have been cleared. On their updated injury report on Friday afternoon, Tatum is listed as 'available.'

This means Tatum will return 298 days after he suffered that torn Achilles in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semis against the New York Knicks. He now rejoins a Celtics team that has remained competitive without him and is viewed as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference upon his return. Heading into Friday night's NBA slate, the Celtics sit in second place in the East at 41-21, 4.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons and 1.5 games up of the Knicks.

While Tatum is being removed from the injury report, one other player is listed. Forward Jordan Walsh is questionable with a non-COVID illness.

Friday night's tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Coverage of the game with Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and the Celtics Radio Network, starting with pregame at 6:30.

Boston Celtics
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
CLEVELAND, OHIO - MARCH 08: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket around Jaylon Tyson #20 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Arena on March 08, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
NBACeltics strike early and hold off Cavs for 2nd straight winMatt Dolloff
‘It just felt normal’: Jayson Tatum flashes in return game for Celtics
NBA‘It just felt normal’: Jayson Tatum flashes in return game for CelticsJake Seymour
Mar 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) talk after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
NBAIn shadow of Jayson Tatum’s return, Cooper Flagg still stands out in TD Garden homecomingAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect