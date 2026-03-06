The Jayson Tatum injury report update Celtics fans have been waiting for

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and forward Xavier Tillman (26) during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

It's official - Jayson Tatum is back.

On Thursday, all signs pointed to Tatum's return from a torn Achilles injury. That's because the Celtics' injury report listed him as 'questionable' for the first time instead of out, for Friday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. ESPN's Shams Charania added Thursday afternoon that "Tatum has been described as ready to go and will inform the Celtics of a final decision over the next day."

About 24 hours later, it seems any final hurdles have been cleared. On their updated injury report on Friday afternoon, Tatum is listed as 'available.'

This means Tatum will return 298 days after he suffered that torn Achilles in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semis against the New York Knicks. He now rejoins a Celtics team that has remained competitive without him and is viewed as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference upon his return. Heading into Friday night's NBA slate, the Celtics sit in second place in the East at 41-21, 4.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons and 1.5 games up of the Knicks.

While Tatum is being removed from the injury report, one other player is listed. Forward Jordan Walsh is questionable with a non-COVID illness.