Patriots, Tommy DeVito agree to deal avoiding free agency

The New England Patriots are reportedly re-signing quarterback Tommy DeVito to a two-year contract, avoiding free agency.

Alex Barth
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) practices before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) practices before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots and pending free agent quarterback Tommy DeVito have agreed to a new contract, avoiding free agency. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the move.

DeVito, 27, is getting a two-year deal, according to Schefter. It's a $7.4 million contract but includes just $2 million guaranteed.

Prior to this contract DeVito was scheduled to be a restricted free agent. If the Patriots were to tender him - which they would have had to do by Wednesday - it would have cost them $3.52 million at the lowest level according to OverTheCap.com.

The Patriots claimed DeVito off of waivers last summer during final roster cuts. He spent the season as the team's third quarterback behind Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs, and did not appear in any games. That quarterback room is now set to return in full in 2026, with Dobbs entering a contract year.

Prior to becoming a member of the Patriots Dobbs spent his first two NFL seasons with the New York Giants, who signed him as a UDFA in 2023. He appeared in 12 games making eight starts, going 3-5 completing 65.3% of his passes for 1,358 yards with eight touchdowns and three picks.

With DeVito taken care of, the Patriots have have just two restricted free agents remaining in defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy and linebacker Jack Gibbens. Cornerback Alex Austin and offensive tackle Yasir Durant are already reportedly not getting tendered. The Patriots had a total of 14 scheduled free agents heading into the offseason, you can find the full list here.

New England PatriotsNFL Free AgencyPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
