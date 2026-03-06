Patriots, Tommy DeVito agree to deal avoiding free agency

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) practices before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots and pending free agent quarterback Tommy DeVito have agreed to a new contract, avoiding free agency. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the move.

DeVito, 27, is getting a two-year deal, according to Schefter. It's a $7.4 million contract but includes just $2 million guaranteed.

Prior to this contract DeVito was scheduled to be a restricted free agent. If the Patriots were to tender him - which they would have had to do by Wednesday - it would have cost them $3.52 million at the lowest level according to OverTheCap.com.

The Patriots claimed DeVito off of waivers last summer during final roster cuts. He spent the season as the team's third quarterback behind Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs, and did not appear in any games. That quarterback room is now set to return in full in 2026, with Dobbs entering a contract year.

Prior to becoming a member of the Patriots DeVito spent his first two NFL seasons with the New York Giants, who signed him as a UDFA in 2023. He appeared in 12 games making eight starts, going 3-5 completing 65.3% of his passes for 1,358 yards with eight touchdowns and three picks.