Patriots coach gets multi-year contract extension

The New England Patriots are reportedly giving special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer a two-year contract extension.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As the New England Patriots work to get their players' contracts set ahead of the start of NFL free agency next week, they're apparently taking care of their coaches as well. According to a new report, special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer has re-upped his deal with the team.

On Friday afternoon, Kevin Stone of New England Football Journal shared he spoke to Springer for an upcoming story and Springer "confirms he's signed a two-year extension with the team."

Springer, 37, was first hired by the Patriots in 2024 after spending two seasons as an assistant special teams coach with the Los Angeles Rams. He was one of only a few coaches (along with special teams assistant Tom Quinn), who was retained when the Patriots overhauled their coaching staff last spring after firing Jerod Mayo and hiring Mike Vrabel.

Under Springer the Patriots' special teams units have improved after a few tough years in the early 2020s. This past season the Patriots led the league in punt return average and ranked top 10 in covering kickoffs. The team also turned over two key spots, bringing along rookie kicker Andy Borregales and long snapper Julian Ashby.

After finishing 14-3 and making the Super Bowl in 2025, the Patriots are expected to retain most of their coaching staff in 2026. There are only three reported departures so far in offensive assistant Robert Kugler and defensive assistants Milton Patterson and Ben McAdoo. The team has also made a couple of additions, most recently offensive assistant Charles London.

