LISTEN LIVE

Patriots make pre-free agency trade with Bears

The Pats are ushering in a new era at the center position after their latest trade, which comes just before the start of free agency.

Matt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 11: Garrett Bradbury #65 of the New England Patriots looks on after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 16-3. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are signaling a new era at the center position.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network Friday night, the Patriots are sending veteran center Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears. Adam Schefter later reported that the Pats are getting a 2027 fifth-round pick back in the trade, which can't be made official until the start of the new league year next Wednesday.

Bradbury departs the Patriots after just one season, but a solid one, starting all 17 games and all four playoff games through the Super Bowl. Bradbury finished second behind only right guard Mike Onwenu for the most offensive snaps on the team with 1,072, or just under 98%. Of 31 qualifying centers, Bradbury finished tied for 14th with a 98.3% pass-block efficiency rate in the regular season (via Pro Football Focus), which individually was the best mark of his career.

The Patriots originally signed Bradbury to a two-year deal with $3.8 million guaranteed, but ended up paying him more than $6M in the 2025 season. They had an out in his contract for 2026 that left them with zero dead cap dollars, per Spotrac, which made this an easy decision from a financial standpoint.

However, making it an even easier decision was the emergence of Jared Wilson, who is now likely to slide into his natural position. Widely considered the best center prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, Wilson went to the Patriots in the third round at 95th overall, and made an unexpected rise to the starting left guard role. Wilson ended up playing and starting 13 games in that spot.

While the year did come with growing pains -- Wilson finished tied for 50th out of 59 qualifying guards with 96.5% pass-block efficiency -- he only played left guard out of necessity, and now gets to take over at the position he played in college and was ostensibly drafted to play in the first place.

Meanwhile, the Patriots now have a glaring need for a left guard, with Ben Brown projected as the starter as of this writing. It would behoove them to bring in a veteran to park between Campbell and Wilson, in lieu of committing to yet another rookie at that spot in 2026. Notable free-agent left guards to watch include David Edwards, Zion Johnson, and Joel Bitonio.

chicago bearsgarrett bradburyNew England PatriotsPatriots Offseason News
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 16: Detail of Wilson footballs with the NFL logo before the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game between New York Jets and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NFLNFL Free Agency Tracker: The latest moves across the leagueSports Hub Staff
Mar 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) talk after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
NBAIn shadow of Jayson Tatum’s return, Cooper Flagg still stands out in TD Garden homecomingAlex Barth
Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
NFLMaxx Crosby is officially no longer on the trade marketAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect