Maxx Crosby is officially no longer on the trade market

The biggest name expected to be involved in the veteran market this NFL offseason has been moved. On Friday night, edge rusher Maxx Crosby will be traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens. NFL trades can not be made official until the new league year begins Wednesday, March 11.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens will be sending their first-round picks for this year (14th overall) and next year back to the Raiders. Las Vegas already holds the first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

This trade comes after month of speculation and reporting that Crosby wanted out of Las Vegas. The rumored ask for a team to acquire him was two firsts and a player - similar to what the Dallas Cowboys got for Micah Parsons last year. In the end the Raiders come close to that ask and do add significant pieces as they look to rebuild following back-to-back last-place seasons.

Meanwhile the Ravens add a major pass rush presence to a defense that ranked 18th in the NFL last year. Crosby, who will be 29 at the start of next season had 53 pressures and 10 sacks in 15 games last year and 69.5 sacks in 110 games in his career. He's also one of the best edge defenders against the run in the NFL.

The New England Patriots are among the other teams who were rumored to be interested in Crosby, and it was reported during the Super Bowl that Crosby would be interested in playing for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. However it would have been tough for the Patriots to ultimately match the price the Ravens paid, especially given where Baltimore was picking in the first round.

Still, the Patriots will have chances to upgrade the edge of their defense, which is reportedly a major focus for the team this offseason. This is a strong class for the position in both free agency and the NFL Draft. The team will be looking to restock at the position with K'Lavon Chaisson a pending free agent and Harold Landry coming off a season where he was limited by a knee injury.