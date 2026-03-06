Patriots hire new assistant coach to help offense

The New England Patriots are adding to their offensive coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season.

As reported by Chad Graff of The Athletic on Thursday, former Jets and Titans assistant Charles London is expected to join Mike Vrabel’s staff in New England. London was most recently the Jets’ quarterbacks coach in 2025 and had the same role for the Seahawks in 2024, but previously served as Vrabel’s quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator in Tennessee in 2023.

Per Graff’s reporting, London’s “title is TBD but he’s expected to help on offense.” The Pats already have Thomas Brown serving as their pass game coordinator, while Ashton Grant is their quarterbacks coach. Grant is considered a rising star in the coaching ranks, but reportedly turned down an opportunity to interview for the Raiders’ offensive coordinator opening to stay in New England.

London also has experience as a running backs coach, having served in the role for the Texans, Bears, and Falcons from 2014-22. Tony Dews is currently the Patriots running backs coach.