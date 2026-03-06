Sports Hub Underground: What the Bruins did (and didn’t) do at the trade deadline
Ty Anderson and Matt Dolloff return with a new remote episode to react to what the Bruins did (and did not) do at the NHL trade deadline.
0:54 -- Why the Bruins didn't trade any high draft picks.
4:41 -- The trade of Brett Harrison and the failure of the 2021 draft.
8:32 -- Reacting to the Bruins' addition of Lukas Reichel.
14:57 -- The deadline as a whole turned out to be a seller's market.
20:07 -- Assessing the Bruins defense after making no moves in that area.
25:53 -- Discussing other trades around the league, and closing thoughts.
