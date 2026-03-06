LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: What the Bruins did (and didn’t) do at the trade deadline

Ty Anderson and Matt Dolloff return with a new remote episode to react to what the Bruins did (and did not) do at the NHL trade deadline.

Matt Dolloff/
Ty Anderson

Matt and Ty return with a new remote episode to react to what the Bruins did (and did not) do at the NHL trade deadline, including deals they made at both the NHL and AHL levels, and the players they ended up keeping.

0:54 -- Why the Bruins didn't trade any high draft picks.

4:41 -- The trade of Brett Harrison and the failure of the 2021 draft.

8:32 -- Reacting to the Bruins' addition of Lukas Reichel.

14:57 -- The deadline as a whole turned out to be a seller's market.

20:07 -- Assessing the Bruins defense after making no moves in that area.

25:53 -- Discussing other trades around the league, and closing thoughts.

Audio-only version:

boston bruinsdon sweeneyLukas ReichelNHL Trade Deadlinesports hub underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
