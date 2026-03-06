Bruins get 2 forwards from Flyers in pre-deadline trade

The Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers have made a pre-deadline trade with just hours to go.

As officially announced by the Bruins on Friday, they have acquired forwards Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo from the Flyers in exchange for forward Brett Harrison and defenseman Jackson Edward.

None of the four players involved in the trade have played in an NHL game to date. The youngest player in the deal is Edward, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick of the Bruins. Gendron is only 59 days older than Edward, and was drafted 20 picks later in the seventh round in 2022.

Gendron has scored 10 goals and 22 points in 47 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL so far in the 2025-26 season. Rizzo, meanwhile, has 22 points in 29 games for the Reading Royals in the ECHL.

The highest draft pick in the trade is Harrison, whom the Bruins selected 85th overall in the third round of the 2021 draft. Harrison, 22, has eight goals and 17 points in 46 games for the Providence Bruins.

Edward, known more for his physical style of play than his offense from the blue line, has seven assists in 21 games, with 28 penalty minutes for Providence.