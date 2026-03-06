Bruins add another depth forward in trade with Canucks

Nov 5, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Lukas Reichel (73) during a stop in play against the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The Bruins wrapped up a quiet trade deadline Friday with another minor deal, this time with winger Lukas Reichel added to the fold from the Canucks organization in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

The move for Reichel was Boston's second and final move of the day.

A 23-year-old wing, Reichel moves to the B's organization having posted two goals and five points in 19 games between Chicago and Vancouver this season, along with six goals and 13 points in 23 games for AHL Abbotsford.

In addition to his pro work this season, Reichel also posted two goals and an assist in five games for Germany at the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

The 17th overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft, the speedy Reichel has yet to find his footing as an NHLer, with 22 goals and 59 points in 188 career games. The hope here may be that Reichel can ultimately connect with Marco Sturm, a fellow German, and discover what he has to be to be an effective NHL player.

The Bruins have also shown a willingness to take a chance on former first-round picks (especially when they're low-risk moves), and Reichel is just the latest lottery ticket picked up by the Bruins in hopes of a "clean slate" helping a player.