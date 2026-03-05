LISTEN LIVE

Patriots rival makes big wide receiver addition

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly acquiring wide receiver D.J. Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

Alex Barth
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 21: DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears in action against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on September 21, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 21: DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears in action against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on September 21, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The first big wide receiver addition in the AFC East has been made - by the New England Patriots' biggest rival. On Thursday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Buffalo Bills are acquiring wideout D.J. Moore from the Chicago Bears.

Exact compensation was not immediately reported, although NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared that "a mid-round pick" is going back to Chicago in the deal. The deal can not be made official

This trade comes as they look to upgrade the talent around quarterback Josh Allen after struggling at the position the last few years. Last season the team's most productive wideout was Khalil Shakir, who caught 72 passes for 719 yards. No other receiver on the team had more than 38 catches or 404 yards (both Keon Coleman).

Last season in Chicago Moore caught 50 passes for 682 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games, as a reduced role in the offense saw his numbers dip. Moore's last 1,000-yard season came in 2023, when he caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year in Chicago after being acquired via trade from the Carolina Panthers. The 2018 first-round pick turns 29 in April.

Buffalo had been liked to multiple top receivers so far this offseason, including some of the same name as the Patriots. Now, the Patriots could have less competition in those markets. That should be the case for the trade market for Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, with ESPN's Ian Rapoport noting this deal "knocks [Buffalo] out of that sweepstakes."

After releasing Stefon Diggs on Wednesday, the Patriots still should be looking to make a comparable move. Wideouts they've been linked to include Brown and expected free agent Alec Pierce.

New England PatriotsPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Alex Austin #28 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Carolina Panthers before the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots letting cornerback hit unrestricted free agencyAlex Barth
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) signals a first down after a catch Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFLThe Patriots check the biggest box on Alec Pierce’s free agent wish listAlex Barth
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on during pregame prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots officially moving on from Stefon DiggsMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect