Patriots reportedly meeting with veteran free-agent offensive lineman

The Patriots are already setting up free-agent visits, and their most recent one is with an offensive lineman that spent time with Mike Vrabel.

Matt Dolloff
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Jedrick Wills #71 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
According to Jordan Schultz, the Patriots are among the teams who are meeting with free-agent offensive lineman Jedrick Wills, who last played in 2024 for the Cleveland Browns. Wills also visited with the Detroit Lions, so it sounds like he'll have something of a market. Mark Daniels of MassLive later confirmed Schultz's report.

Wills, 26, last played in Week 9 of the 2024 season for the Browns, primarily at left tackle. He also has experience lining up as an extra blocker in "Jumbo" packages. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has some familiarity with Wills, having spent 2024 with the Browns as a consultant and at times working closely with the offensive line.

Wills sat out the entire 2025 season to recover from a lingering knee injury originall suffered in 2023. He generated controversy during the 2024 campaign when he decided to sit out a game on his own and described it as a "business decision."

The Patriots are committed to Will Campbell as their starting left tackle for 2026, with Morgan Moses still under contract at right tackle. But they will need to identify a swing tackle and have depth needs at the position, with Vederian Lowe and Thayer Munford both set to hit free agency next week. Second-year pro Marcus Bryant remains with the team at tackle, while they also signed Lorenz Matz and Sebastian Gutierrez to futures contracts.

Wills, however, has the edge over the rest in terms of experience. So, it appears that the Patriots would like to add some of that to the tackle room on top of just Moses. Wills is still young and should be fully recovered from the injury by this point, and his next stop in the NFL will be a fresh opportunity for the former top-10 pick to prove himself on a low-risk, potentially high-reward contract.

