Patriots add on defense with first free agent signing of 2026

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 03: Jesse Luketa #43 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at State Farm Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

The New England Patriots have made their first external free agent signing of 2026, and it comes on the defensive side of the ball. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Pats are signing outside linebacker Jesse Luketa to a one-year deal.

Luketa, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Penn State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He ended up playing three season in Arizona. In total he appeared in 31 games with three starts, with three career sacks all coming in 2024.

Last year Luketa spent time on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad. He did not appear in any games. He's eligible to sign prior to the start of the new league year (next Wednesday) because he did not finish the regular season on an active NFL roster.

At 6-foot3, 253 pounds Luketa is a high motor power rusher. He also played a significant special teams role all three years in Arizona.

Edge rusher is expected to be the Patriots' top focus this offseason. They've been linked to top players at the position in both free agency and the draft. Their top edge rusher from last year - K'Lavon Chaisson - is a pending free agent.