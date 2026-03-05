LISTEN LIVE

Jayson Tatum’s injury status has finally changed

Jayson Tatum’s 2025-2026 NBA season debut is reportedly imminent, as he returns from a torn Achilles injury.

Alex Barth
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 17: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after their 132-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For the last five-plus months, Boston Celtics fans have gotten used to seeing 'Jayson Tatum - Right Achilles Repair - OUT' on the team's injury report before every game. On Friday, that finally changed.

On Thursday, the Celtics released their first injury report leading up to Friday night's home game against the Dallas Mavericks. This time, Tatum is listed as questionable.

This update comes as speculation has swirling around Tatum returning from a torn Achilles he suffered in the playoffs last year. In a further indication that is getting close, ESPN's Shams Charania reported after the Celtics' injury report that "Jayson Tatum will play this season and could make his debut on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks."

He later added that "there's an expectation" that Friday night will be Tatum's season debut. "Tatum has been described as ready to go and will inform the Celtics of a final decision over the next day," Charania noted.

If Tatum does indeed return on Monday, it will be 298 days after he suffered that injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks. At the time of the injury there was speculation Tatum could miss the entire 2025-2026 season, as has been the case for players suffering that injury in the past.

Tatum will return to a Celtics team that once again looks like a real contender in the Eastern Conference. Entering play on Thursday they're the second seed in the East at 41-21, five games behind the Detroit Pistons and one and a half up on the New York Knicks.

Friday night's tip is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Coverage of the game can be heard starting at 6:30 on 98.5 The Sports Hub and the Celtics Radio Network.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
