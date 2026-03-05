Jayson Tatum’s injury status has finally changed

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 17: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after their 132-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For the last five-plus months, Boston Celtics fans have gotten used to seeing 'Jayson Tatum - Right Achilles Repair - OUT' on the team's injury report before every game. On Friday, that finally changed.

On Thursday, the Celtics released their first injury report leading up to Friday night's home game against the Dallas Mavericks. This time, Tatum is listed as questionable.

This update comes as speculation has swirling around Tatum returning from a torn Achilles he suffered in the playoffs last year. In a further indication that is getting close, ESPN's Shams Charania reported after the Celtics' injury report that "Jayson Tatum will play this season and could make his debut on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks."

He later added that "there's an expectation" that Friday night will be Tatum's season debut. "Tatum has been described as ready to go and will inform the Celtics of a final decision over the next day," Charania noted.

If Tatum does indeed return on Monday, it will be 298 days after he suffered that injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks. At the time of the injury there was speculation Tatum could miss the entire 2025-2026 season, as has been the case for players suffering that injury in the past.

Tatum will return to a Celtics team that once again looks like a real contender in the Eastern Conference. Entering play on Thursday they're the second seed in the East at 41-21, five games behind the Detroit Pistons and one and a half up on the New York Knicks.