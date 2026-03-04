LISTEN LIVE

Patriots officially moving on from Stefon Diggs

The Patriots have made their decision on veteran receiver Stefon Diggs, just before guaranteed money was set to kick in on his contract.

Matt Dolloff
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on during pregame prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have made their decision on veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Pats have informed Diggs that they will release him at the start of the new league year next Wednesday.

Diggs rebounded nicely from an injury-shortened 2024 season in his lone year with the Patriots, leading the team in catches (85), targets (102), and receiving yards (1,013) while playing and starting all 17 regular-season games. His production unfortunately dropped off in the playoffs, when he averaged just 3.5 catches and 27.5 yards in three games, but did catch a critical touchdown in the divisional round against Houston.

Key to the Patriots' considerations with Diggs was his contract. He was set to be guaranteed $6 million of his 2026 salary on Friday, March 6, and was on the books for $22.5 million for the season. The Patriots now take that off their payroll, while creating $16.8 million in cap space (via Over The Cap).

The Patriots are reportedly a team that could be interested in Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, who told Kay Adams on Wednesday's "Up & Adams" show that he intends to explore unrestricted free agency. Other notable receivers on track for the open market include Mike Evans, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Romeo Doubs.

Next: The Patriots-A.J. Brown rumors refuse to go away

New England Patriotsstefon diggs
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
