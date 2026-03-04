Patriots officially moving on from Stefon Diggs

The New England Patriots have made their decision on veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Pats have informed Diggs that they will release him at the start of the new league year next Wednesday.

Diggs rebounded nicely from an injury-shortened 2024 season in his lone year with the Patriots, leading the team in catches (85), targets (102), and receiving yards (1,013) while playing and starting all 17 regular-season games. His production unfortunately dropped off in the playoffs, when he averaged just 3.5 catches and 27.5 yards in three games, but did catch a critical touchdown in the divisional round against Houston.

Key to the Patriots' considerations with Diggs was his contract. He was set to be guaranteed $6 million of his 2026 salary on Friday, March 6, and was on the books for $22.5 million for the season. The Patriots now take that off their payroll, while creating $16.8 million in cap space (via Over The Cap).