Celtics suffer worst loss of season against Hornets

The Celtics’ win streak has come to a screeching halt, falling victim to the Hornets’ recent buzzsaw run.

Matt Dolloff
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 04: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics during the second half at the TD Garden on March 04, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics' recent hot streak has come to a screeching halt.

Continuing their recent buzzsaw run, the Charlotte Hornets came out hot and never looked back on Wednesday night at TD Garden, blistering the Celtics by a 118-89 final at TD Garden. For the C's, the loss marks their worst point margin of the season, after they'd come into the game having won three in a row and 12 of 14, with all of those wins coming by double digits. The Hornets, meanwhile, have now won seven in a row by an average margin of 20.7 points. Wednesday marks a statement win for a Charlotte team that is looking like much more than the play-in team they currently are in the Eastern Conference standings.

Rookie Kon Knueppel led the way offensively for the Hornets with 20 points, with three other players scoring in double digits. Derrick White enjoyed one of his best offensive outputs of the season for the Celtics with a game-high 29 points, but the C's ultimately shot just 38.0% as a team, compared to 46.1% for the Hornets. Charlotte's bench dominated to the tune of a 44-26 score between the reserves.

The Hornets played a much cleaner game overall, committing just four turnovers on the night, while the Celtics gave it away 15 times. Charlotte jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead and never trailed, fending off Celtics runs and establishing a 64-43 haltime lead. A Celtics early-third-quarter burst cut the deficit to 14, but the Hornets pulled away again by extending the lead to 82-54 with just over five minutes left in the third.

Up Next: The Celtics will look to bounce back from a blindsiding loss on Friday night, when they remain on their home court to take on the Dallas Mavericks.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
