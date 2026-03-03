LISTEN LIVE

Celtics ruin Giannis’ return with convincing win over Bucks

No Tatum, no Brown, no problem for the Celtics, who have now won 12 of their last 14.

Matt Dolloff
Mar 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned and the Celtics had to play without both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. No problem.

Payton Pritchard led the way on offense with 25 points off the bench, as the C's scored their 12th win in their last 14 games by a 108-81 final on Monday night at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee eased Antetokounmpo into the lineup with just 25 minutes, and he managed to grab 19 points and 11 rebounds, but the Bucks' lack of scoring depth behind their superstar big man simply couldn't keep up with the C's.

Boston overcame the absence of their top-2 stars with a balanced offensive attack, as all five starters scored in double-digits. Rookie Hugo Gonzalez made his third start of the season and scored a season-high 18 points to go with 16 rebounds in the backcourt.

With the Knicks idle Monday night, the Celtics extended their lead over them to two games for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They remain five back of the top-seeded Pistons entering Tuesday.

Up Next: The Celtics will return home Wednesday night for a home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, then follow that up with a Friday night game against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

Next: Bill Simmons predicts date for Jayson Tatum’s return

Boston CelticsMilwaukee Bucks
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
