Bruins overcome slow start for 2-1 win over Penguins

Mar 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Justin Brazeau (16) tries to keep Boston Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke (26) from the puck during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman began the night on the worst possible skate, with a goal allowed on his first shot faced.

But Swayman made sure to rebound from there (and then some), as he stopped the next 34 shots shots thrown his way to help lead the Bruins to a 2-1 comeback win over the Penguins at TD Garden.

"He’s Sway again," Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said of his goalie following the win. "He played extremely well in Philadelphia, but we didn't get him the win. The way he played today was even better than Philly. If you look at him, the way he smiles the way he talks, he’s back to normal.”

The 34-save performance in the Black and Gold crease was good for the fourth-most saves Swayman has made in a single game this year. It was also his third-highest save total in a victory this season, trailing a 35-save win on Opening Night and a 43-save on Long Island back in November.

The Bruins also made sure to give Swayman the support he needed to earn the victory in this one, too, with goals from Marat Khusnutdinov and Casey Mittelstadt. The Boston tallies came within a 50-second span, and with both goals being the respective 13th goals of the year for both players.

The B's 'deep dive' on the penalty kill during the Olympic also continued to pay off for the club, as the club went a perfect 4-for-4 on the kill in the victory, and against a Pittsburgh power play that entered the league ranked third in the NHL.

Overall, their penalty kill is a perfect 7-for-7 since returning to play last week.

The Bruins did make one lineup change for this contest, with Andrew Peeke plugged back into the Boston lineup after sitting out the previous two games as a healthy scratch. With Peeke back, defenseman Henri Jokiharju sat with Jordan Harris and Alex Steeves as the club's healthy scratches.