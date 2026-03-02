The Knicks’ Unlikely Success Against The Mighty Lakers

NBA history is defined by intense rivalries, but few featured the high-stakes drama of the early-1970s showdown between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Meeting three times in the Finals between 1970 and 1973, these elite franchises staged an epic clash of philosophies. While the Lakers boasted consistent star power, the Knicks' team-first mentality propelled them to two championships in those three matchups.

Here's a closer look at how New York achieved its success over the dynastic Lakers of the era.

Miracle at the Garden

The 1970 NBA Finals remain one of the most storied series in Knicks history, defined by high-stakes drama and a legendary, heroic return. Led by captain Willis Reed, Walt "Clyde" Frazier, and Dave DeBusschere, the Knicks faced a stacked Lakers team boasting superstars Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, and Wilt Chamberlain.

The series was a back-and-forth battle. In Game 3, West hit a 60-foot shot at the buzzer to force overtime, though the Knicks ultimately prevailed. The defining moment came in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden. After tearing a muscle in his right leg during Game 5 and missing all of Game 6, a 135-113 blowout loss, Reed's status for the decisive final game was doubtful.

In an iconic moment that has become synonymous with playing through pain in sports, Reed limped onto the court during warmups, prompting a deafening roar from the MSG crowd. Though playing on one leg, Reed scored the first two baskets of the game, limiting Chamberlain defensively early on. While Reed played only 27 minutes and scored just four points, his presence provided immense emotional motivation.

With Reed acting as a decoy and defensive presence, Frazier took over, putting together one of the greatest Game 7 performances in history with 36 points and 19 assists. The Knicks won 113-99, taking home their first-ever NBA championship.

Lakers' Revenge

Two years later, the Knicks and Lakers met again in the NBA Finals. Following a league-record 33-game winning streak and a 69-win regular season, L.A. entered as heavy favorites looking for redemption. Though the Knicks were battered, with Reed limited to just 11 games during the season, New York stole Game 1.

That was their last victory, however, as the Lakers won four consecutive games to take the series. Despite playing through a broken wrist, Chamberlain dominated the interior to earn Finals MVP honors, while West provided stellar play to cement the Lakers' dominance.

Rubber Match

The 1973 NBA Finals marked the final chapter of a storied championship rivalry. Although the Lakers secured Game 1, a healthy New York Knicks roster, bolstered by the addition of Earl "The Pearl" Monroe, proceeded to dominate the series.

This iteration of the Knicks proved more balanced than the 1970 title team, blending an elite defense with high-efficiency scoring. New York captured the championship in five games, utilizing a versatile offensive attack and a stifling defense that neutralized West and Chamberlain.

The Knicks secured the title with a 102–93 victory in Game 5. The win served as a poignant "full-circle" moment for Reed, who overcame an injury-plagued 1972 campaign to earn Finals MVP honors. Reed anchored the defense and orchestrated the offense, leading the franchise to its second, and most recent, NBA championship.