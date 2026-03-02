Schedule Update: Revolution’s home match vs. Houston Dynamo FC postponed

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution’s MLS regular season home match against Houston Dynamo FC scheduled for next Saturday, March 7 has been postponed to a future date to be determined.

Due to recent historic winter weather in the northeast, the harvesting and delivery of the stadium’s new natural grass field has been delayed. With field-related stadium infrastructure preparations completed on schedule, the Gillette Stadium field crew is prepared to install the grass when it arrives ahead of the Revolution’s new MLS home opener, Sunday, March 15 vs. FC Cincinnati (2:30 p.m.).

Tickets for the postponed match will be honored on the new date. Revolution Season Memberships, tickets, and multi-game plans are available now for every Revolution home match in 2026. Visit Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets, email tix@revolutionsoccer.net, or call 1-877-GET-REVS. Fans can also watch every minute of Revolution and MLS action with an Apple TV subscription.