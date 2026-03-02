Reports indicate Patriots unlikely to make big splash in off-season

The Patriots have several areas where they could stand to improve the roster. Just don't expect that to come in the form of any earth-shattering moves.

Based on the totality of reporting out of the NFL Combine, the Patriots have set a clear priority to continue building up the trenches, whether it's with offensive line help or an edge-rusher (or two). But according to top Pats insider Mike Reiss, the odds of a big-time trade are low and any free-agent additions won't be at the top of the market, like Milton Williams was a year ago.

"While they will always listen to trade possibilities for big-name stars they believe would help the team, they don't view themselves as the proverbial 'one player away' from a return trip to the Super Bowl, Reiss wrote in his Sunday notes. "Thus, they are less inclined to send a Micah Parsons-type draft-pick haul (two first-round picks and a starting-caliber player) to another team for a veteran star."

Reiss later indicated that the Patriots will make runs at retaining some of their key free agents, including edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. But signs point to Chaisson signing with whoever offers the most guaranteed money, while Tonga and the Pats are reportedly hitting a snag in their contract talks.

Fortunately for the Patriots, it's a robust free-agent class at edge rusher, and they don't necessarily need to spend top dollars to add players that can make a difference for a Pats defense that struggled to generate consistent pressure off the edge, or without blitzing.

Ex-Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb is already a free agent, while Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Dre'Mont Jones are other veterans expected to hit the open market. If the Patriots want to opt for a longer-term deal with a younger pass-rusher in his prime years, names to watch include the Seahawks' Boye Mafe, the Chargers' Odafe Oweh, and the Colts' Kwity Paye.