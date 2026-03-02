Red Sox sending 15 players to 2026 World Baseball Classic

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 10: The World Baseball Classic logo is seen on a dugout wall before the start of the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field on March 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Spring training is well underway, but before Opening Day baseball fans can look forward to the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The tournament, held every three years, begins on Wednesday night and runs through the championship game on Mar. 17.

This week, MLB players started leaving their respective teams' spring trainings to join their national teams. Each country will play a few warm up games - mostly against MLB teams in spring training, before the tournament starts.

In total, 15 players currently under contract with the Boston Red Sox will be playing in the World Baseball Classic, representing a total of 10 countries. 12 of those players are on the 40-man roster (players not on the 40-man are marked with a *). Eight pitchers are going from the Red Sox, and seven position players.

For those tuning in throughout the tournament, here are the rosters you can find the Red Sox players on.

United States

OF Roman Anthony

P Garrett Whitlock

Japan

OF Masataka Yoshida

Dominican Republic

P Brayan Bello

Venezuela

1B Willson Contreras

OF Wilyer Abreu

P Ranger Suárez

Mexico

OF Jarren Duran

Puerto Rico

P Jovani Morán

P Eduardo Rivera*

Colombia

P Tayron Guerrero*

Netherlands

INF/OF Ceddanne Rafaela

Great Britain

INF Nate Eaton

P Jack Anderson*

Italy

P Greg Weissert