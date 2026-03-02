LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox sending 15 players to 2026 World Baseball Classic

15 members of the Boston Red Sox will be representing their countries in the World Baseball Classic over the next two weeks.

Alex Barth
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 10: The World Baseball Classic logo is seen on a dugout wall before the start of the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field on March 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Spring training is well underway, but before Opening Day baseball fans can look forward to the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The tournament, held every three years, begins on Wednesday night and runs through the championship game on Mar. 17.

This week, MLB players started leaving their respective teams' spring trainings to join their national teams. Each country will play a few warm up games - mostly against MLB teams in spring training, before the tournament starts.

In total, 15 players currently under contract with the Boston Red Sox will be playing in the World Baseball Classic, representing a total of 10 countries. 12 of those players are on the 40-man roster (players not on the 40-man are marked with a *). Eight pitchers are going from the Red Sox, and seven position players.

For those tuning in throughout the tournament, here are the rosters you can find the Red Sox players on.

United States

OF Roman Anthony
P Garrett Whitlock

Japan

OF Masataka Yoshida

Dominican Republic

P Brayan Bello

Venezuela

1B Willson Contreras
OF Wilyer Abreu
P Ranger Suárez

Mexico

OF Jarren Duran

Puerto Rico

P Jovani Morán
P Eduardo Rivera*

Colombia

P Tayron Guerrero*

Netherlands

INF/OF Ceddanne Rafaela

Great Britain

INF Nate Eaton
P Jack Anderson*

Italy

P Greg Weissert

Red Sox players will be spread throughout the tournament. They have players on at least one team in all four Pools. Of the countries with multiple Red Sox players, Puerto Rico is in Pool A, the United States and Great Britain are in Pool B, and Venezuela is in Pool D. The full list of Pools and schedule can be found here.

Boston Red Sox
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
