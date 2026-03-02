Red Sox sending 15 players to 2026 World Baseball Classic
15 members of the Boston Red Sox will be representing their countries in the World Baseball Classic over the next two weeks.
Spring training is well underway, but before Opening Day baseball fans can look forward to the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The tournament, held every three years, begins on Wednesday night and runs through the championship game on Mar. 17.
This week, MLB players started leaving their respective teams' spring trainings to join their national teams. Each country will play a few warm up games - mostly against MLB teams in spring training, before the tournament starts.
In total, 15 players currently under contract with the Boston Red Sox will be playing in the World Baseball Classic, representing a total of 10 countries. 12 of those players are on the 40-man roster (players not on the 40-man are marked with a *). Eight pitchers are going from the Red Sox, and seven position players.
For those tuning in throughout the tournament, here are the rosters you can find the Red Sox players on.
United States
OF Roman Anthony
P Garrett Whitlock
Japan
OF Masataka Yoshida
Dominican Republic
P Brayan Bello
Venezuela
1B Willson Contreras
OF Wilyer Abreu
P Ranger Suárez
Mexico
OF Jarren Duran
Puerto Rico
P Jovani Morán
P Eduardo Rivera*
Colombia
P Tayron Guerrero*
Netherlands
INF/OF Ceddanne Rafaela
Great Britain
INF Nate Eaton
P Jack Anderson*
Italy
P Greg Weissert
Red Sox players will be spread throughout the tournament. They have players on at least one team in all four Pools. Of the countries with multiple Red Sox players, Puerto Rico is in Pool A, the United States and Great Britain are in Pool B, and Venezuela is in Pool D. The full list of Pools and schedule can be found here.