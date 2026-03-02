Joonas Korpisalo is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week

Feb 4, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) looks on against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo didn't waste any time getting back to Boston from the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

It was a decision that undoubtedly paid off for Korpisalo in his lone appearance of the week, with last Thursday's 36-save performance against the Blue Jackets enough to earn the B's backup the nod as the Peterson School's Hardest Working Player of the Week for the week ending Mar. 1.

In what was perhaps a surprise move from when the Bruins first broke for their Olympic break in early February, the Bruins decided to give Korpisalo the first game back in action. Now, that move by Sturm was part by design and part not, as the Bruins cited Jeremy Swayman's hectic travel schedule from Milan to Washington, D.C., as well as his lack of practice time with the Black and Gold as their rationale behind going to Korpisalo over Swayman.

And, man, did they need him to on top of his game. And he was.

In a game that saw the Bruins surrendered 20 shots in the opening period of play, Korpisalo turned aside 19. And by the night's end, Korpisalo had stops on all but two of the 38 shots that the Blue Jackets threw on goal.

“[Korpisalo] was unbelievable," Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said of Korpisalo following the win over white-hot Columbus. "Glad he came back right away from the Olympics right away and didn’t waste any time, wanted to be in practice. I thought the last two days were very important for him just to be back on the ice and having a real practice again. He was great."

Korpisalo's victory continued what's been an absolutely fantastic stretch of play for the second-year Bruin, with Korpisalo having posted a 5-1-2 record since the NHL returned from their Christmas break in late December. Over that same span, Korpisalo has posted a .921 save percentage and a 2.31 goals against average. That .921 is fourth-best in the NHL, while that 2.31 ranks seventh, among goalies with at least eight starts over that window.