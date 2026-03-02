LISTEN LIVE

Celtics expected to face Giannis Antetokounmpo for first time in 2026

The Bucks are expected to get their franchise superstar back ahead of their next game against the Celtics on Monday night.

Jake Seymour

Nov 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is guarded by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to return to the floor Monday night against the Celtics, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. It will be the first time the Celtics have faced a fully healthy Bucks squad in the 2025-26 season.

Antetokounmpo has not played for the Bucks since Jan. 23, when he scored 22 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field in a two-point loss to the Nuggets at home. He was placed on the Bucks' injury report with a calf strain, causing him to miss 15 games. While Antetokounmpo was out with his injury, trade rumors about his future in Milwaukee surfaced. He ultimately was not moved at the NBA trade deadline in February.

Health has been a major concern this season for the 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo, who missed eight games in December due to a similar injury to his calf, according to the Associated Press. He has played in only 30 of the Bucks' 59 games this season, making him ineligible for any end-of-the-year NBA awards due to failing to reach the league's 65-game threshold.

Milwaukee has struggled without its franchise superstar, posting a 26-33 record and an 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. It is three games behind the 10th-place Hornets, who hold the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament. If the Bucks fail to make the postseason, it will be the first time they've missed the playoffs since 2015-16.

The Celtics, who have not faced Antetokounmpo this season, will take on the Bucks at Fiserv Forum at 7:30 p.m. EST in Milwaukee.

Boston CelticsGiannis Antetokounmpo
Jake SeymourWriter
