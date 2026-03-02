LISTEN LIVE

Bill Simmons gives date for Jayson Tatum’s return

Jayson Tatum’s season debut could occur at the start of March, according to a recent episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast.

Mar 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

On a recent episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast with Zach Lowe, Simmons explained how it is likely Tatum will return for the Celtics' Friday game against the Mavericks. It would also be the first time Cooper Flagg, a rookie from Maine who has missed seven games with a foot injury, could play his first NBA game at the TD Garden if he returns from injury.

"It feels like it's going to be Friday," Simmons said. "Dallas, OK? All signs are pointing to Friday (against) Dallas."

Speculation about when Tatum's return was aided by NBC announcing a multi-part documentary about the Celtics superstar's rehab process from a ruptured Achilles. Sunday's game against the 76ers was flexed into NBC's prime-time spot, perhaps a perfect time for a return. Instead, Tatum sat on the bench as the Celtics cruised to a 114-98 win over the Sixers on national tv — without their franchise star.

The Celtics have refused to release — or even allude to — a date or timeframe for Tatum's return. Head coach Joe Mazzulla has repeatdely refered to Tatum's physical health as the most important part of his rehab process when asked about his reintegration process, which Tatum shared concerns about on the Pivot Podcast in February.

