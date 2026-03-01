2026 NFL Combine standouts: Offensive linemen

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 01: Gennings Dunker of the Iowa Hawkeyes participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 2026 NFL Combine workouts wrapped up on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. Offensive linemen were the final group to go after the front seven on Thursday, secondary and tight ends on Friday, and then wide receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks on Saturday.

This is, once again, a position of significant need for the Patriots. They should at least be looking for a player who can compete at left guard with Jared Wilson - who could still move back to his natural position of center. A not-so-far-in-the-future plan at right tackle is also needed with Morgan Moses entering his age-35 season. Depth could be needed at left tackle as well with Vederian Lowe and Thayer Munford both pending free agents.

Which linemen at the Combine looked like potential Patriots fits? Here are our final group of standouts (you can find the full Combine results here)...

OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

More of a raw prospect who's going to get attention in part due to his athleticism, Iheanachor did what he needed to do in Indy. After measuring in at 6-foot-6, 321 pounds with 33 7/8-inch arms he finished top three among all tackles with a 1.73-second 10-second split on the 40 (a more important number for linemen than the overall time, as it relates to explosivness and ability to get out of a stance) and a 9-foot-7-inch broad jump (also relates to explosivness).

Iheanachor also looked like a natural mover through the on-field drills. While he's still raw technically he showed teams he has a lot of tools to work with, and should be squarely in the top-40 conversation.

OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling might have been the biggest riser at the tackle position from the Combine. He displayed elite atheltic testing including a 1.71-second split at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms. As other top tackles struggled, he might have moved himself into the top 15 with this performance ruling out any chance for the Patriots to take him - even with a trade-up.

OT Blake Miller, Clemson

A projected late first- or early second-round pick, Miller looked very smooth moving around at 6-foot-7, 317 pounds with 34 1/4-inch arms. A true right tackle, he's a more realistic target for the Patriots with their first pick.

OT Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

Wagner displayed really good footwork throughout the on-field drills. The 6-foot-6, 306 pound right tackle is more of a project player and expected to go on Day 3.

OT Markel Bell, Miami

Bell makes our list mainly for his measurables. At 6-foot-9, 346 pounds with 36 3/8-inch arms, his size along might have teams targeting him to see how they can coach him up. A left tackle at Miami, he's a projected mid-Day 3 pick.

OL Spencer Fano, Utah

The day didn't start well for the Utah right tackle, whose 32 1/8-inch arm measurment may mean a move into guard at the next level. Once he got on the field though Fano showed high level athleticism and skills, including a 1.72-second split on the 40, with the best 3-cone at 7.34 seconds 4.67 short shuttle. He also worked out on the interior, even taking snaps at center, and expressed interest to play anywhere during an interview with NFL Network.

Fano was previously projected as a top 10 pick. It will be interesting to see where teams view him with his measurments, and how much he falls in a draft that has more top-end talent at guard than tackle.

G Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Dunker displayed a good mix of power and agility during his workout. His 4.63-second short shuttle was the best among all the guards, and during his on-field work the pop of him hitting the blocking pads just sounded different. In college Dunker, who measured in at 6-foot-5, 319 pounds, played tackle but he's expected to move to guard at the next level. He's a projected Day 2 pick.

G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

The true guard class impressed as well. Pregnon was half an inch off the best vertical for all offensive linemen at 35 inches, and cruised through on-field drills at 6-foot-4, 314 pounds. That show of technique is especially notable for Pregnon, who mainly wins with power. A projected second-round pick, he may get some late first round looks now with a few teams needing the position in that range.

G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Bisontis is another projected second-round guard who was a star during the on-field workouts. He also was one of the few players to run through every drill, with his 7.53-second 3-cone ranking highly among guards.

Centers