The wait for Jayson Tatum’s return continues

Despite significant speculation that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum would make his return Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, that won't in fact be the case. The Celtics released their injury report for the game on Saturday afternoon, with Tatum listed as out.

Tatum, who turns 28 on Tuesday, has been sidelined all season as he works his way back from a torn Achilles he suffered during last year's playoffs. While Tatum has reportedly been involved in 5-on-5 work as part of his rehab, he told reporters last week he did not have a specific date yet set for his return.

“Yeah, I feel like I’m beating a dead horse,” Tatum said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time. It’s something that is very serious, the injury that I had. It’s a long journey. For me, it’s a lot easier just to take it one day at a time.”

For now, the wait continues. Tatum has said he wants his return to come in a home game, so that would rule out the second half of this back-to-back at the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. The Celtics return to Boston for two more home games late next week, against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. After that, they head out on a three-game road trip and won't be back until March 14, when they host the Washington Wizards.

Whenever Tatum returns, he'll join a team that looks to be a contender in the Eastern Conference. As of Saturday afternoon the C's sit at second place in the East at 39-20, 5.5 games behind the first-place Detroit Pistons, and 1.5 games up on the third place New York Knicks.

Tatum was not the only player listed on Saturday's Celtics injury report. Forward Baylor Scheierman is questionable with a left thumb fracture.