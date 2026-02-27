The Patriots-A.J. Brown rumors refuse to go away

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The AJ Brown trade speculation machine continues to churn out rumors at the NFL Draft Combine.

If you listen to Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman, it sounds AJ Brown could stay with the team.

”We’re in the business of keeping great players and A.J. is a great player," Roseman told media earlier this week. "A.J. is a difference making player for our team. He’s been on our team for four years. We’ve been to playoffs all four of those years, won a Super Bowl, been in two Super Bowls, he’s a captain on our team. And so, you’re not looking to get rid of players like that."

While Roseman doesn't committed to trading his star receiver, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane tells a different story.

"A decision on Brown will seemingly be made sooner — as in the next 10 days ahead of the official start of the 'legal tampering' period on March 9 — rather than later," McLane wrote Friday morning, "At least that’s the sense sources close to several Eagles with uncertain futures have gotten from their conversations with the team this week."

If AJ Brown is truly available, what would it cost the Patriots?

McLain writes, "One NFL executive said he heard the Eagles were seeking a return that included both a first- and second-round draft pick. Whether accurate or not, it’s a price tag already being floated within league circles."

The Patriots hold the 31st and 63rd picks in the first and second round, respectively.