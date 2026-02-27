Patriots reportedly nearing one of 2 choices on Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is either staying or going, and it sounds like a decision from the New England Patriots is imminent.

Based on multiple reports out of the Combine, the Patriots and Diggs are down to two choices: restructure his contract, or part ways. Diggs is due for $6 million in guaranteed money on March 13, so if the Patriots decide he's not a part of their future, that would effectively be their deadline to cut him. He's on the books for a $20.6 million base salary in 2026, and can earn up to $22.5 million with various bonuses.

The Patriots, to no surprise, prefer to restructure the deal to build in incentives to give him a chance to "earn back the money – if he produces," according to Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian at MassLive. That would reduce the amount of money guaranteed by simply playing, while creating cap space.

One of MassLive's sources "predicted Diggs would be unwilling to restructure his contract after leading the Patriots in multiple receiving categories." It's understandable, considering he led the Patriots in catches (85), targets (102), and receiving yards (1,013). It would be no surprise if this is in fact the holdup at the moment.

The Patriots' leverage is that Diggs' production fell off a cliff in the playoffs (3.5 catches/27.5 yards per game), and the possibility that he's not going to get $22.5 million on the open market if he's cut. However, Diggs could feasibly get more than just $6 million in guarantees with a new team.

It may not be overly challenging to replace Diggs' production on paper, which were akin to that of a good slot receiver. But Diggs still drew the kind of respect from opposing defensive coordinators that high-end receivers get, and it's really that presence that would be hard to replace.

The Athletic's Chad Graff said a league source "expects the Patriots to cut Diggs unless they’re able to dramatically lower his cap hit with a reworked contract." If they do move on, their options to immediately replace him as the No. 1 receiver would be limited. Head coach Mike Vrabel seemed to indicate that the Pats' best hopes of realistically adding a true No. 1 guy would be through the draft, as the best players set to hit the market (Alec Pierce, Wan'Dale Robinson) could re-sign and A.J. Brown sounds like their only option in a trade.

Reports indicate that the Patriots' handling of Diggs and the percolating Brown trade rumors are independent of each other, and the possibility exists of even having both. But that seems less realistic than just about everything else laid out here.