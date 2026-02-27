Patriots, Khyiris Tonga reportedly not seeing eye-to-eye on new contract

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) reacts after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

A Patriots - Khyiris Tonga reunion does not sound like a lock anymore.

Sources tell MassLive the Patriots and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga were close to a contract extension before the playoffs began. No extension was reached and the deal fell through. Both sides met again in Indianapolis but still no traction on a deal to bring back the fifth year veteran.

Part of that may be that Tonga is expected to have multiple free agency offers, according to the report. A source told MassLive "Tonga’s price tag has gone up following the playoff run," adding "for that reason, the Patriots’ original deal, which was close, is no longer in the ballpark for what the defensive tackle might make in free agency."

The report notes the Patriots do want Tonga back, and that Tonga wants to return. However, writers Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian note "that's not a guarantee to happen."

After being drafted by the Bears and making stops in Minnesota and Arizona, the Patriots signed Tonga to a 1 year, $2.1 million deal last March. The former seventh-round draft pick posted a career high snap count and was an important part of the Patriots run defense. Tonga also saw snaps on offense, stepping into a fullback role during short yardage sequences.

“I’m very thankful for their contributions, each had a very unique contribution to our football team and to our success, there is no way around it," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said of Tonga and his fellow pending free agents, "With that comes an opportunity for them and there particular situation. Would love to have them all back but we know that’s not always the case in the National Football League."

"Oh yeah, I would love to be back here," Tonga said during the Patriots' final media availability of the year right after the Super Bowl, when asked about his contract. "We'll see where the cards lay."

"I know I appreciated all the coaches letting me come in and be me and letting me have fun, and being able to carve out a role," he added. "So I've enjoyed my time."