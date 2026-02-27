New report links Patriots to top free agent edge defenders

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 21: Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As the offseason has gone on, it's looked more and more like bolstering their edge defender is the New England Patriots' biggest priority. Now, a new report is linking them to the top players available at the position - Cincinnati Bengals free agent Trey Hendrickson.

In MassLive's roundup of what their reporters are hearing at the NFL Combine, Hendrickson is mentioned as a "name to watch" for the Patriots, along with Philadelphia Eagles free agent Jaelan Phillips. "We’re told there are quite a few admirers inside Gillette Stadium of both players," the piece from Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian notes.

Hendrickson, who turned 31 in December, is ranked by PFF as both the top edge defender and overall free agent in this class. After back-to-back 17.5 sack seasons in 2023 and 2024 Hendrickson played just seven games last year due to injuries including a hip injury that landed him on IR in December.

MassLive notes that "for the right price, the Patriots could also be in the market for Hendrickson." Given his age and recent injury history, Hendrickson is likely looking at a shorter-term, potentially one-year contract. However, the yearly value will likely be competitive among the EDGE rushers available in the class. PFF projects him to get a one-year, $21 million contract with $17 million guaranteed, while Spotrac projects his market value contract at two years, $50.8 million (without making note of guaranteed money).

Whatever the contract, Hendrickson fits the need for the Patriots if he can stay healthy. While the defense did a good job of preventing teams from moving the ball last year, they weren't as consistent at creating big plays of their own. Hendrickson's ability to regularly make plays in the backfield would be a welcomed addition to the unit.

Phillips' name shouldn't come as a surprise, given the Patriots were linked to him leading into the trade deadline last year. A 2021 first-round pick out of Miami (where the Patriots have seemingly established a pipeline) he played the full 17 games in 2025 between the Miami Dolphins and then Philadelphia Eagles), recording five sacks and seven tackles for loss. Entering his age-27 season he's also projected to get a shorter contract, in the mid-to-high teens in terms of AAV.

It doesn't seem like the Patriots are looking at just those two players, though. MassLive noted in their report that "the Patriots have plenty of options to reinforce this depth chart. Other free agents include Boye Mafe, Odafe Oweh, and Khalil Mack." Mafe, in particular, stands out after the Patriots just faced him in the Super Bowl. Mack is also notable as more of the defensive playmaker type, with four forced fumbles in 12 games last year.

Chad Graff of The Athletic also shared he's heard the Patriots are in the market for an edge defender, writing that "they’re doing their homework on the top free-agent edge rushers, including Jaelan Phillips, Odafe Oweh and Boye Mafe."

It also doesn't sound like the Patriots will be done with just one signing at the position. "Our sources tell us the Patriots believe edge rusher is the team’s biggest priority this offseason," the MassLive piece shares. "The Patriots are expected to be suitors in the veteran free agent market as well as the draft."

Graff noted something similar, writing that "New England feels that edge rusher is one of its biggest needs this offseason. That’s why the Patriots aren’t expected to be satisfied with one answer at the position," adding "even if they land one of those players at the top of the [free agent] market, that doesn’t rule them out from selecting someone at the position early in the draft."

We already added some names to know on the edge based off comments made by Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf earlier this week. MassLive did provide a few more.

"Keep an eye on edge rushers projected for the back end of the first round. Missouri’s Zion Young is a name to watch," the piece notes. "We’re told the Tigers edge rusher is already a favorite among several inside Gillette Stadium. He met with the Patriots at the Combine."