2026 NFL Combine standouts: Cornerbacks, safeties, & tight ends

On Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, workouts wrapped up for the defense and things got started on defense. After the front seven players had their turn on Thursday the defensive backs took the field, followed by the tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

The secondary is both a short- and long-term need for the Patriots. At safety the team got a great rookie year out of Craig Woodson, but doesn't have much behind him right now. Jaylinn Hawkins is a pending free agent, and even if he returns, depth is limited.

At cornerback, the Patriots will return their starting group of Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis on the outside with Marcus Jones in the slot. Again though the team needs to add depth. In particular, getting a developmental boundary cornerback in the pipeline would make sense. Not only do they need a third boundary cornerback for 2026, but getting a player in the pipeline behind Davis, who is entering the final year of guaranteed money on his contract, also makes sense. With a big deal likely coming for Gonzalez, the team could look down the road at an affordable replacement for Davis in 2027.

Tight had is one of the Patriots' bigger needs this offseason. Hunter Henry is entering his age-31 season, and is the only tight end on the roster with significant NFL experience with Austin Hooper a pending free agent. Getting an upgraded second tight end - who ideally can step in as the top option for Henry over the next few years - would be a big boost to the offense.

Which players from Friday's workout look like they could fill those roles? Here are the players that stood out (you can find the full Combine results here)...

CB Tacario Davis, Washington

Let's start with one of the corners who was a standout before he even stepped on the field. Davis checked in at 6-foot-4, 194 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms, which is tremendous size for a cornerback. At that size he ran a 4.41-second 40. Davis also moved smoothly through the gauntlet drill. A projected Day 3 pick, he should have the attention of teams looking for size on the outside, but he might be a zone corner at the next level.

CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

Maybe more of a fit for the Patriots stylistically, Everette had the second-best 40 among cornerbacks at 4.38 seconds. That's a great time for a slightly bigger cornerback at 6-foot-1, 196 pounds. He also showed well in the on-field drills including the backpedal and transition drill and gauntlet. That speed and quickness combined with the physicality he plays with is an intriguing makeup. With his current projected he could make sense for the Patriots in the fourth round, but did he move himself into the top 100 with his performance?

CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Coming from the FCS level Demmings isn't getting the same level of attention as some of the other cornerbacks in this draft, but maybe his Combine performance will help. At 6-foot-1, 193 pounds he ran a 4.41-second 40 and then ranked second in the position with a 42-inch vertical. He was also very smooth in the on-field drills, especially the gauntlet. He came into the draft projected to be a UDFA, but that should change.

CB Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri

Pride paced all cornerbacks with a blazing 4.32-second 40 at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds. A projected UDFA his size fits more in the slot in the NFL, but with speed like that maybe some teams consider trying him on the outside - where he played in college - in training camp as a pro.

CB Malik Muhammad, Texas

We've already mentioned the gauntlet drill a few times. Some cite it as the best tell for positions like cornerback and wide receiver as it balances speed, agility, body control, hand-eye coordination, and more. A strong gauntlet alone is enough to land a player on this standout list, and Muhammad checks that box. However he was already projected to be a Day 2 pick, and now may be out of the Patriots' range.

CB Thaddeus Dixon, UNC

Dixon was another gauntlet standout. He's a more realistic target for the Patriots, expected to go in the middle of Day 3. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound corner spent last year playing for Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill.

Top of the corner class

It's tough to see the Patriots taking a corner in the first two rounds given their current situation, but a number of players in that range had strong showings. That includes D'Angelo Ponds from Indiana, Chris Johnson from San Diego State, and Colton Hood from Tennessee.

S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Tieneman was the big winner a the safety position that had an overall very impressive showing on Friday night. The 6-foot, 201 pounder from Oregon tested very well with a 4.35-seecond 40 and 41-inch vertical, then cruised though all of his on-field work. Already a projected a top-40 pick, he may have secured his spot in the first round with this performance.

S AJ Haulcy, LSU

Haulcy showed very smooth movement in the on-field drills - including the gauntlet for a player at 6-foot, 215 pounds. He has the size to play in the box, and showed quickness that will play in coverage. He also displayed some of the best hands of any player at the position, while a number of other defensive backs - not just safeties - had some trouble with drops. Not surprising for a player who had 10 interceptions in his college career. He's a projected early Day 2 pick.

S VJ Payne, Kansas State

Payne was gliding around the field at 6-foot-3, 206 pounds. He's a natural mover that can cover ground quickly, which showed up beyond his 4.40-second 40 with the on-field work - particularly when he had to go in and out of backpedaling. That should draw some more looks for the projected mid-Day 3 pick.

S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

Spears-Jennings popped with a 4.32-second 40 at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. He also did really well in the gauntlet. A projected late Day 3 pick, that size/speed combination should get him drafted rather than having to go the UDFA route and earn some looks as a player who can contribute on special teams right away as he continues to develop at safety.

S/CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

A hybrid box safety and slot corner, Stukes was one of the best testers at either position. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Arizona product ran a 4.33-second 40 with a 38-inch vertical and tied for the safety lead with a 10'10" broad jump. That could push him from the early-Day 3 conversation into Day 2.

S/CB Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State

Another hybrid who made the move over from wide receiver, Styles ran the best 40 of the Combine so far at 4.27 seconds. He also had a 39-inch vertical. He's still learning things on the defensive side of the ball and is a projected UDFA, but that kind of speed will get teams' attention.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

We have to start with Sadiq, after he ran a 4.39 40 marking the best time for a tight end since at least 2003. The 6-foot-3, 241 Oregon product paired that with a 43.5-inch vertical. If there was any outside shot that Sadiq would be in play for the Patriots, it's gone now. Already a projected first round pick, he likely worked his way into the top 15. On a night where the tight ends tested well overall, he was at the top of the class.

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Stowers is the only other tight end expected to go in the first two rounds. He also tested incredibly well, with a 4.51 40, 45.5-inch vertical, and an 11'3" broad jump at 6-foot-4, 239 pounds. Will that put the converted quarterback in the top 50?

TE Sam Roush, Stanford

Onto more likely targets for the Patriots. Roush was one of the top jumpers among tight ends with a 38.5-inch vertical. Already known as a strong blocking tight end, he helped himself with a strong gauntlet drill as well. However, he did start the day by measuring in with 30 5/8-inch arms, which is the third-shortest for a tight end since 1999.

TE R.J. Maryland, SMU

Maryland tied Stowers for the second-best 40 at the position at 4.51 at 6-foot-4, 236 pounds. The son of 1991 first overall pick Russell Maryland, R.J. also had one of the best showings in the gauntlet. He came into the Combine as a projected UDFA but helped himself out in Indy.

TE Jaren Kanack, Oklahoma

Similar to Maryland, Kanack is a projected UDFA who helped himself out with his 40 time of 4.52 and gauntlet run. A converted linebacker, he measured in at 6-foot-2, 234 pounds.

TE Jack Endries, Texas

Endries might have had the best gauntlet run of all the tight ends. That lands him on our list. He's a projected early Day 3 pick.

TE John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming

Gyllenborg tested well for his size running a 4.6-second 40 at 6-foot-6, 249 pounds but it was his on-field work that really stood out. In addition to a good gauntlet run he was also one of the best on the blocking sled. That's worth taking note of, if the Patriots want a more well-rounded tight end rather than a pure receiver. If so, he could be a target on Day 3.

TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds Boerkircher is primarily a blocking tight end so it wasn't' surprising to see him have success against the sled. However he added a solid gauntlet drill to his workout, which did stand out. He's another projected Day 3 pick.

TE Will Kacmarek, Ohio State