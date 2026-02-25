What kind of edge rushers are the Patriots looking for?

No position this NFL offseason has more talent available than edge rusher. Between free agency and the draft it's a strong class top to bottom. That's good news for a New England Patriots team that has edge as arguably its biggest need heading into 2026.

It could be a spot where the Patriots need multiple players. Highlighting the returning group is Harold Landry, who didn't look like himself for most of the season while battling a knee injury and turns 30 in June. Anfernee Jennings is also back, but projects in an early-down situational role. Beyond that is a couple of second-year relatively unproven players in Elijah Ponder and Bradyn Swinson, who played a combined 231 snaps last year.

K'Lavon Chaisson is also a pending free agent. Even if he re-signs the Patriots still probably need to add at least one edge rusher. If he leaves, that would open up multiple spots to fill.

During their various media sessions at the NFL Combine this week, both executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel have talked a good amount about the edge position, maybe more than any other position that was discussed.

Wolf got that started on Tuesday, speaking specifically about the draft. "I think it's a fairly deep class at that position that’s obviously an area of need for our team, so it matches up nicely," he said.

Vrabel noted something similar on Wednesday, sharing "we've met with a bunch of edge players. There's depth there."

The thing about the EDGE position though is it's a wide range of skillsets. Just because two players are listed with the same position, doesn't mean they play the game similarly.

However, both Wolf and Vrabel shared what traits they look for at the position, giving similar answers. That should help narrow down what players the Patriots might be looking at to fill what, again, could be their biggest need of the offseason.

"Pass rush, speed and violence, explosiveness, first step quickness, the ability to win in multiple ways," Wolf told reporters on Tuesday when asked what he looks for at the position. "You can't just be a run around the hoop guy at this level. There's some guys in college that are able to be successful that way, but you need different things in your toolbox. I think the guys that can rush with power are maybe more of a premium. The guys that are athletic and can rush with power. Everyone’s looking for pass rushers in the league."

Vrabel echoed that during his availability on Wednesday. "I think that there's got to be a violence. There's got to be ability to move off the football and to create some sort of disruption," he explained. "You have to be able to factor in on the quarterback. You have to be able to make plays on the football. We know the quarterback is responsible for the most turnovers in football. So, can they affect the quarterback? And then the ability to set the edge, rush and have enough coverage acumen that the few times we ask them to do it, they can do it."

So, which players available this offseason fit that description that could be fits for the Patriots? In free agency, in addition to Chaisson, Odafe Oweh and Boye Mafe could make sense if the Patriots want to spend towards the top of the market - assuming they even make it to free agency. Arnold Ebiketie and Arden Key would be more affordable options.

Then there's the draft, where given the depth of talent there should be real value in adding potential immediate contributors through the end of Day 2. At the 31st overall pick, names to know include Cashius Howell from Texas A&M, Akheem Mesidor from Miami, and R Mason Thomas from Oklahoma. It's highly unlikely all three are on the board at No. 31, but one or two should fall. On Day 2, players fitting Vrabel and Wolf's description, to varrying degrees, include Gabe Jacas from Illinois, Joshua Josephs from Tennessee, Derrick Moore from Michigan, Romello Height from Texas Tech, and Malachi Lawrence from UCF.