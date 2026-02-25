Revs get Fofana back after defender obtains Green Card

New England Revolution defender Mamadou Fofana had to miss the club's 2026 season opener due to documentation issues. Fofana is now back with the club after obtaining his Green Card, officially clearing the Mali native to live and work permanently in the U.S.

Fofana spoke to reporters Wednesday in Foxboro, explaining that he had to travel to France to get his Green Card and the whole process took about three weeks. His return to the defense is much-welcomed after the Revs fell 4-1 to Nashville SC in their first match of the season.

The 28-year-old said he kept in touch with the training staff and executed a plan to stay sharp while he was away from the club.

"When I was in France, I always kept in touch with the physical trainers. They gave me some

programs, and I always do these," Fofana said. "Then, I arrived Friday and Saturday I trained with coach Mike [Steidle]. I stayed fit, and I hope everything will be good.”