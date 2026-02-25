LISTEN LIVE

Revs get Fofana back after defender obtains Green Card

New England Revolution defender Mamadou Fofana had to miss the club’s 2026 season opener due to documentation issues. Fofana is now back with the club after obtaining his Green Card,…

Matt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Mamadou Fofana #2 of the New England Revolution dribbles during the second half of the match between the New England Revolution and Chicago Fire FC at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Fire and the Revolution tied 2-2. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Revolution defender Mamadou Fofana had to miss the club's 2026 season opener due to documentation issues. Fofana is now back with the club after obtaining his Green Card, officially clearing the Mali native to live and work permanently in the U.S.

Fofana spoke to reporters Wednesday in Foxboro, explaining that he had to travel to France to get his Green Card and the whole process took about three weeks. His return to the defense is much-welcomed after the Revs fell 4-1 to Nashville SC in their first match of the season.

The 28-year-old said he kept in touch with the training staff and executed a plan to stay sharp while he was away from the club.

"When I was in France, I always kept in touch with the physical trainers. They gave me some
programs, and I always do these," Fofana said. "Then, I arrived Friday and Saturday I trained with coach Mike [Steidle]. I stayed fit, and I hope everything will be good.”

A lockdown defender for the Revs, Fofana led the club with 64 clearouts in the 2025 season, while starting all 10 matches that resulted in shutouts. The staff sounds undecided on whether Fofana will go right back in the lineup for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium. But clearly, they need his presence on the pitch after allowing four goals to Nashville in the season opener.

Mamadou Fofananew england revolution
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Feb 21, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl (19) blocks the kick of New England Revolution forward Malcolm Fry (32) during second half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
MLSRevolution open season with 4-1 defeat at Nashville SCSports Hub Staff
Carles Gil #10 of New England Revolution during the game against the Inter Miami at Gillette Stadium on July 9, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
MLSRevolution sign midfielder Carles Gil to contract extensionSports Hub Staff
The crest and logo of the New England Revolution MLS soccer team. (Photo courtesy New England Revolution)
MLSRevolution soccer stadium plans officially moving forwardSports Hub Staff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect