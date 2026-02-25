Revs get Fofana back after defender obtains Green Card
New England Revolution defender Mamadou Fofana had to miss the club's 2026 season opener due to documentation issues. Fofana is now back with the club after obtaining his Green Card, officially clearing the Mali native to live and work permanently in the U.S.
Fofana spoke to reporters Wednesday in Foxboro, explaining that he had to travel to France to get his Green Card and the whole process took about three weeks. His return to the defense is much-welcomed after the Revs fell 4-1 to Nashville SC in their first match of the season.
The 28-year-old said he kept in touch with the training staff and executed a plan to stay sharp while he was away from the club.
"When I was in France, I always kept in touch with the physical trainers. They gave me some
programs, and I always do these," Fofana said. "Then, I arrived Friday and Saturday I trained with coach Mike [Steidle]. I stayed fit, and I hope everything will be good.”
A lockdown defender for the Revs, Fofana led the club with 64 clearouts in the 2025 season, while starting all 10 matches that resulted in shutouts. The staff sounds undecided on whether Fofana will go right back in the lineup for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls at Gillette Stadium. But clearly, they need his presence on the pitch after allowing four goals to Nashville in the season opener.