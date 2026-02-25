LISTEN LIVE

Umpire in Red Sox spring game gets roasted by new ball-strike system

Baseball’s new ABS system made an early impact during the Red Sox’ spring training game against the Pirates, fixing an umpire’s awful call.

Matt Dolloff
A play at the plate takes place during a spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Syndication: The News-Press)
A play at the plate takes place during a spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Syndication: The News-Press)

All baseball fans should take notice: those dastardly upmires are finally getting their comeuppance.

MLB is implenting its new ABS (automatic ball-strike) system in 2026, starting with spring training games, and it immediately became a focus early in the Red Sox' exhibition against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday afternoon. The Red Sox were on the receiving end, as Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez challenged the first pitch of Trevor Story's first at-bat of the game.

After the pitch was initially ruled a ball, the system took about 16 seconds to reveal that it was, in fact, pretty much right down the middle for a strike.

There have been some fair comments on social media about potential negative effects of this system, namely slowing down games unnecessarily for review purposes. The hope is we don't see too many pitches challenged in the first inning of scoreless regular-season games, and we save this for moments of greater consequence.

At the same time, it's well worth it to put umpires on notice while we're in spring training. They really need to sharpen up, because the ABS system is watching.

Boston Red SoxPittsburgh Pirates
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: A detailed view of the NFL Combine logo at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
NFL2026 NFL Combine preview: 5 stories to watch from a Patriots point of viewAlex Barth
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; The New England Patriots huddle up during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
NFL‘Playmakers’ should be a focus for Patriots defense in 2026Alex Barth
7 thoughts on yet another epic United States vs. Canada showdown
NHL7 thoughts on yet another epic United States vs. Canada showdownTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect