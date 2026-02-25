LISTEN LIVE

Talking Patriots draft priorities, NFL Combine with Mike Dussault

With a little bonus Mock Draft chat thrown in.

Adam 12

It's been an eventful weather week in New England, but we're turning our attention to Indianapolis and the Patriots draft priorities.

The conversation started Tuesday morning on the Toucher & Hardy show. Mike Dussault, who covers the team for Patriots.com, was supposed to check in with us from Indy and the NFL Combine. Unfortunately he, like so many other local sports journos, had his flight delayed and delayed and delayed again. No matter; Mike was game to talk all things Patriots and has had his eye on the early goings-on coming out of the Combine. He also has his own theories as to how the team will treat their offseason moves in the coming months.

First up? Fred, Hardy, Jon, and Mike talked about the Patriots potentially moving on from Antonio Gibson. From that came the question: does New England even need to draft a running back? Dussault's thought is a bigger, short-yardage back being added later via the draft. The team's main focus, though, should be on an edge rusher. That's where the idea of trading a first-round pick for Maxx Crosby comes into play. If the Pats stay at 31, that seems like the top priority, and that they'd be ready to roll with Will Campbell left tackle for another season.

Patriots Draft Priorities: Mock Draft

Later on in the show, Fred Toucher ran through Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft. Kiper has Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 and the Jets passing on a quarterback in order to take safety Caleb Downs at No. 2. The Patriots are projected to take edge rusher R. Mason Thomas at 31, while Pittsburgh grabs Ty Simpson in the first round. The big question, though? Should the Jets draft a QB now, or wait until next year when they could have even better draft position? Friendly reminder, via Fred: the Jets currently do not have a QB. At all.

The conversation continues throughout the week, with Christopher Price from the Boston Globe joining us live from the NFL Combine and Mike Giardi trying to make his way there from Florida. Last we checked, there's no snow in Florida, so you'll have to tune in to hear Mike's sad saga. And if you miss anything, you can always go back through the podcast, archived for your convenience and listening pleasure, anytime you need it over on the Toucher & Hardy page or on the Sports Hub app.

New England Patriots nfl combine nfl draft
Adam 12
