Talking Patriots draft priorities, NFL Combine with Mike Dussault

It's been an eventful weather week in New England, but we're turning our attention to Indianapolis and the Patriots draft priorities.

The conversation started Tuesday morning on the Toucher & Hardy show. Mike Dussault, who covers the team for Patriots.com, was supposed to check in with us from Indy and the NFL Combine. Unfortunately he, like so many other local sports journos, had his flight delayed and delayed and delayed again. No matter; Mike was game to talk all things Patriots and has had his eye on the early goings-on coming out of the Combine. He also has his own theories as to how the team will treat their offseason moves in the coming months.

First up? Fred, Hardy, Jon, and Mike talked about the Patriots potentially moving on from Antonio Gibson. From that came the question: does New England even need to draft a running back? Dussault's thought is a bigger, short-yardage back being added later via the draft. The team's main focus, though, should be on an edge rusher. That's where the idea of trading a first-round pick for Maxx Crosby comes into play. If the Pats stay at 31, that seems like the top priority, and that they'd be ready to roll with Will Campbell left tackle for another season.

Patriots Draft Priorities: Mock Draft

Later on in the show, Fred Toucher ran through Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft. Kiper has Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 and the Jets passing on a quarterback in order to take safety Caleb Downs at No. 2. The Patriots are projected to take edge rusher R. Mason Thomas at 31, while Pittsburgh grabs Ty Simpson in the first round. The big question, though? Should the Jets draft a QB now, or wait until next year when they could have even better draft position? Friendly reminder, via Fred: the Jets currently do not have a QB. At all.