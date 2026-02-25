Celtics win 4th in a row with convincing effort against Suns

The Boston Celtics continue to roll. Even without Jaylen Brown.

Powered by Derrick White's 22 points, the C's grabbed their fourth win in a row by a 97-81 final over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Mortgage Matchup Center. They've now won nine of their last 10, and have won every game of their current streak by at least 11 points.

Boston trailed by as much as 10 in the second quarter, but ripped off a 22-8 run in just under eight minutes to get to halftime up 50-46. They continued to extend their lead into the third quarter, catching fire offensively as the Suns missed seven shots from within 10 feet of the hoop. The Celtics led by as much as 28 in the fourth, while the Suns went cold, shooting just 31.4% as a team in the second half.

Sam Hauser led the way offensively with 13 second-half points, totaling 16. White delivered a well-rounded, full-court effort for the C's throughout the game, stuffing the stat sheet with eight rebounds, eight assists, three blocked shots, and a steal.

Celtics newcomer Nikola Vucevic (pictured above) had a quiet night, finishing with eight points on 4-for-11 shooting (36.4%) and four rebounds.