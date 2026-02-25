LISTEN LIVE

Celtics win 4th in a row with convincing effort against Suns

Even without Jaylen Brown, the Celtics continued to win by double digits with their latest effort in Phoenix.

Matt Dolloff
Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic (4) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics continue to roll. Even without Jaylen Brown.

Powered by Derrick White's 22 points, the C's grabbed their fourth win in a row by a 97-81 final over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Mortgage Matchup Center. They've now won nine of their last 10, and have won every game of their current streak by at least 11 points.

Boston trailed by as much as 10 in the second quarter, but ripped off a 22-8 run in just under eight minutes to get to halftime up 50-46. They continued to extend their lead into the third quarter, catching fire offensively as the Suns missed seven shots from within 10 feet of the hoop. The Celtics led by as much as 28 in the fourth, while the Suns went cold, shooting just 31.4% as a team in the second half.

Sam Hauser led the way offensively with 13 second-half points, totaling 16. White delivered a well-rounded, full-court effort for the C's throughout the game, stuffing the stat sheet with eight rebounds, eight assists, three blocked shots, and a steal.

Celtics newcomer Nikola Vucevic (pictured above) had a quiet night, finishing with eight points on 4-for-11 shooting (36.4%) and four rebounds.

Up Next: The Celtics will have a hard time keeping their win streak going, as they have a quick turnaround before taking the court in Denver against the Nuggets on Wednesday night. Denver is back home coming off a road loss to the Warriors.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
