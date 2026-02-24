Toucher & Hardy puppets–or Thuppets, if you will–debut

It was a long time coming. The Toucher & Hardy puppets made their grand entrance onto the Sports Hub's social media this week.

Long-time listeners to the Hub know the drill. If you don't, you can familiarize yourself in the clip. The Fuppets were a staple on the Felger & Mazz show for years, bringing to life (if you can call it that) clips from the show in hilarious short-form sketches.

The Fuppets were the handiwork of Hardy, the Sports Hub veteran who's been cohosting the Toucher & Hardy show for over two years now. About a year ago, Hardy had the idea of dusting off his puppeteering skills for the morning show. Now, we have the first video.

Toucher & Hardy Puppets: Thuppets?

So what do you think of the name? Makes sense, right? Toucher & Hardy. T&H. THuppets. Get it? Well, you'll get plenty of it moving forward. Hardy had puppets made for himself, Fred, Jon Wallach, and Nick. So now, when they get up to it on air, Hardy can break out the felt.