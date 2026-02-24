Raiders GM confident, expecting Maxx Crosby to stay with team

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Will all of those trade rumors about Las Vegas Raiders edge defender Maxx Crosby come to fruition? While Crosby has reportedly been unhappy with the organization, Raiders general manager John Spytek doesn't sound like he's worried.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine on Tuesday, Spytek was asked if he anticipates Crosby playing for the Raiders in 2026. "I do, yes," he replied. Later asked if he's 'confident' Crosby will stay in Las Vegas Spytek replied "I am."

"Maxx and I have a great relationship. He's in the building every day getting healthy right now. We talk on the phone. We text. So, I have a great relationship with Maxx," Spytek shared. "Maxx and I have had great conversations. I'm comfortable [with how he feels about the team]."

However, Spytek wouldn't go as far as guaranteeing Crosby remains with the organization. Earlier in his press conference he was asked about potentially trading the No. 1 overall pick to which he said "I learned a long time ago, always listen. I'm always listening."

Asked later if the same applies to Crosby? "We're always listening, man."

When it comes to a potential Crosby trade, any suitor would need to offer enough to keep Spytek and the Raiders on the phone. A few weeks out that might not be the case, with ESPN's Adam Schefter noting last week that the Raiders are looking for a package including two first-round picks and a player - comparable to what the Dallas Cowboys got for Micah Parsons - but not expecting any team being willing to offer up that much.