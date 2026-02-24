LISTEN LIVE

Raiders GM confident, expecting Maxx Crosby to stay with team

What’s the latest on Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders. Raiders GM John Spytek shared an update on Tuesday.

Alex Barth
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Will all of those trade rumors about Las Vegas Raiders edge defender Maxx Crosby come to fruition? While Crosby has reportedly been unhappy with the organization, Raiders general manager John Spytek doesn't sound like he's worried.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine on Tuesday, Spytek was asked if he anticipates Crosby playing for the Raiders in 2026. "I do, yes," he replied. Later asked if he's 'confident' Crosby will stay in Las Vegas Spytek replied "I am."

"Maxx and I have a great relationship. He's in the building every day getting healthy right now. We talk on the phone. We text. So, I have a great relationship with Maxx," Spytek shared. "Maxx and I have had great conversations. I'm comfortable [with how he feels about the team]."

However, Spytek wouldn't go as far as guaranteeing Crosby remains with the organization. Earlier in his press conference he was asked about potentially trading the No. 1 overall pick to which he said "I learned a long time ago, always listen. I'm always listening."

Asked later if the same applies to Crosby? "We're always listening, man."

When it comes to a potential Crosby trade, any suitor would need to offer enough to keep Spytek and the Raiders on the phone. A few weeks out that might not be the case, with ESPN's Adam Schefter noting last week that the Raiders are looking for a package including two first-round picks and a player - comparable to what the Dallas Cowboys got for Micah Parsons - but not expecting any team being willing to offer up that much.

Crosby, 28, is entering his eighth NFL season with 69.5 sacks in 110 games including 10 in 15 games last year. He's also set contractually, having signed a three-year, $106.5 million dollar extension last spring that has him signed through the 2029 season. If he were to become available, he'd headline what is already a strong class of edge defenders available this offseason both in free agency and the draft.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 24: General manager Eliot Wolf of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 24, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
NFLEliot Wolf breaks down what kinds of players the Patriots are looking for at different positions of needAlex Barth
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles watches the scoreboard at the end of the third quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NFLNo ‘guarantee’ A.J. Brown plays for Eagles in 2026Alex Barth
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots blocks for Drake Maye #10 during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
NFLEliot Wolf talks state of Patriots offensive line at NFL CombineAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect