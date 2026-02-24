LISTEN LIVE

No ‘guarantee’ A.J. Brown plays for Eagles in 2026

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Tuesday that he ‘can’t guarantee’ wide receiver A.J. Brown will be on the Eagles in 2026.

Alex Barth
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles watches the scoreboard at the end of the third quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 09: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles watches the scoreboard at the end of the third quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Elsa/Getty Images

As the 2026 NFL offseason ramps up, one of the top rumored trade targets is Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown has expressed his frustration with his situation in Philadelphia going back to this previous season, leading many to wonder if a trade could be in his future.

Speaking at the NFL Combine on Tuesday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked if he expects Brown to be on the Eagles for the 2026 season. His answer will likely only add to the speculation about Brown's availability.

"Will A.J. be here next season? I think we're still in a spot, like, I can't guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season," Sirianni said. "I'm thinking I'm going to be the coach next season, but you can't guarantee anything past tomorrow," he added jokingly.

"Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously you want good players like that in your building," Sirianni said elsewhere in his media availability.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke to reporters as well. He was also non-committal when asked about Brown, saying "we are trying to get better. It’s hard to do that if you’re just subtracting great players. We will do whatever is in the best interest of our team for this year and going forward. Anything that puts us in position to win another championship.”

"I think you go into the league year listening to offers for everything and anything," Roseman added, via ESPN. "Someone is going to give you something you didn't anticipate and you won't even have the conversation, I don't think you're necessarily doing your job or really servicing the team you're with."

"You never know what someone is willing to do," he continued. "Certainly, we've been in situations where there were guys we didn't anticipate trading that we got an offer that was too good, and then you balance it with what you can get there."

While the Eagles may not be eager to move on from Brown, that's not a 'no' either. At the very least, the speculation should continue as the offseason goes on.

Brown, who will turn 29 in June, is a three-time All-Pro who had had at least 1,000 yards and at least seven touchdowns all four seasons he's played for the Eagles. In 15 games last year he caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven scores.

For a wide receiver-needy team like the Patriots Brown is a logical target. Not only does he fill a need, but before playing for the Eagles he began his career with the Tennessee Titans and was drafted during Mike Vrabel's tenure as head coach.

Of course, a trade will have to work out for both sides. As Roseman said, the Eagles aren't going to do a deal that makes their team worse. In addition to figuring out compensation there's the matter of Brown's contract, which would leave the Eagles with $43.4 million in dead cap space if traded before June 1, according to OverTheCap.com.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
NFLRaiders GM confident, expecting Maxx Crosby to stay with teamAlex Barth
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 24: General manager Eliot Wolf of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 24, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
NFLEliot Wolf breaks down what kinds of players the Patriots are looking for at different positions of needAlex Barth
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots blocks for Drake Maye #10 during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana."" (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
NFLEliot Wolf talks state of Patriots offensive line at NFL CombineAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect