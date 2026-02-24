Eliot Wolf talks state of Patriots offensive line at NFL Combine

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots blocks for Drake Maye #10 during the NFL 2025 game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.”

In the 2025 offseason, one of the biggest undertakings for the New England Patriots was rebuilding their offensive line. They returned for the 2025 season with five new starters, but as was expected going into the season, more work needs to be done in 2026. One year simply isn't enough time to fully rebuild an offensive line.

As the changes continue this offseason, one question those with the team keep getting is the potential of moving 2025 fourth-overall pick Will Campbell from left tackle inside to guard. Head coach Mike Vrabel already shot down the idea in his final press conference the week after the Super Bowl.

Then, ahead of the NFL Combine, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf did the same on a podcast with Todd McShay. Later on during his Combine media availability Wolf elaborated further on Campbell, including his struggles in the playoffs after returning from a torn MCL that cost him the final four games of the regular season.

"When he came back from that injury, I personally didn't see the same level of lower body strength that you saw before the injury. I think the film would attest to that. He probably had three of his four worst games in the playoffs," Wolf noted when speaking to reporters. "But before that, I thought Will played really well all year. I know everyone talks about the arm length, but he has a set of skills that enable him to play with that arm length. He's really quick out of his stance. He's technically sound. He's adding more and more different pass sets to his tool bag that he can use to combat different rushes. And again, he's 22 years old and we expect some improvement out of him as well."

While Campbell sounds entrenched at left tackle, that doesn't mean the position isn't a need for the Patriots across the board. Starting right tackle Morgan Moses is more of a bridge player given his age, and the team's top backups are both on expiring contracts. Wolf made note of that reality later in the day.

“Is offensive tackle a need? Vederian [Lowe’s] a free agent. Thayer [Munford] is a free agent and Morgan is 35 years old,” Wolf said. “He played awesome this year, but he’s 35 years old. So, tackle would be a need for our team.”

While Wolf noted Moses' age, he did also say the expectation is that Moses will return for the 2026 season. "I am under that impression [that he will return]," Wolf said on Tuesday. "I haven’t heard anything otherwise. He was so great for us, not only on the field, but off the field, kind of setting the tempo in that room. And, I definitely think he enjoyed it. And he played every game, so that was a testament to his durability and toughness." Given that, the right tackle need may be more of a developmental than immediate one.

One tackle the Patriots had been linked to in a report earlier in the week is pending Green Bay Packers free agent Rasheed Walker, with that report indicating he could take over the left side for Campbell, with Campbell moving to the right side. Wolf categorized that report as "not true."

On the inside, a position change has also been suggested for the Patriots' other rookie starter - left guard Jared Wilson. After he was picked last spring, Wolf said that Wilson - one-year starter at center in college at Georgia who also practiced at guard - had positional versatility but viewed him as a center long-term.

"Most of his experience has been at center this past year, but he had played guard. He was basically the sixth man at Georgia prior to this year, so he’s got experience practicing and playing at guard there," Wolf said of Wilson back in April. "I think center’s ultimately going to be his best position, but we’ll get him in here, see what he can handle mentally, and see what he can do."

The Patriots initially had Wilson working at center in training camp, but when the left guard battle failed to materialize a starter they moved him there and he won the job. After mixed results in the regular season the question is now will the Patriots stick to their priors and keep him on track at center long-term, or did they see enough to commit to him at left guard? It sounds like that question is still open ended.

"I think there's openness to everything with him," Wolf said. "He had never played guard before. He had good moments and bad moments. He certainly has the physical ability to play there. And he's also got the intelligence and the vocal ability to play center. So, those are conversations that we're still having."