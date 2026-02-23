LISTEN LIVE

Patriots announce first cut of 2026 offseason

On Monday, the New England Patriots announced the release of running back Antonio Gibson, who missed most of last year with a torn ACL.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Antonio Gibson #4 of the New England Patriots runs against Trevin Wallace #32 of the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

On Monday, the New England Patriots made their first cut of the 2026 offseason. The team announced that running back Antonio Gibson has been waived.

Gibson, 27, first signed with the Patriots as a free agent prior to the 2024 season. He played in a rotational role that year. His playing time expanded in 2025 - including handling kickoff returns - but his season was cut short after just five games due to a torn ACL. He finished the year on IR.

In total Gibson appeared in 22 games for the Patriots, rushing for 644 yards and adding another 212 through the air with two offensive touchdowns. He also returned 21 kickoffs for 581 yards and a touchdown. 

By releasing Gibson ahead of the final year of his contract, the Patriots open up just over $3 million according to OverTheCap.com. That includes $1 million in dead money. 

With Gibson off the roster, the Patriots will officially be looking for a new third running back for the 2026 season behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. That spot rotated after Gibson’s injury last year. At times it was Terrell Jennings, who finished the season on IR after appearing in seven games. The Patriots also still have Lan Larison under contract, after he missed his entire rookie season after landing on IR in training camp. Of course, there will also be chances for the team to add via the draft and free agency. 

In addition to filling that running back role, the Patriots may now also find themselves looking for a few kick returner. Gibson was one of the best kick returns in the league last year before getting hurt, and the team struggled to get an impact from that unit after his injury.

Cutting Gibson puts the Patriots’ roster total at 64 players, including those signed to futures contracts. They also have 14 pending free agents.

