Toucher & Hardy talk February blizzard, Olympic hockey gold

The show made the most of a harrowing morning, starting with Team USA's Olympic hockey gold upset over Team Canada.

As you can see in the clip, Fred Toucher put his $5000 work-from-home rig to work this morning, broadcasting live from the comfort of his home office as a Nor'easter dumped feet of snow across New England. Hardy and Wallach? Well, they made different choices.

Both co-hosts opted to drive into the station from home, turning down the hotel room that was offered. Hardy regretted his decision almost immediately: he shared with the show that power was out in his hometown of Canton as he made his way in.

Olympic Hockey Gold: Team USA Upsets Canada

But no matter: this is live radio. The show must go on, regardless of the weather. And the show got right into the Olympic hockey chat. All agreed Sunday's gold medal game was an instant-classic, with Team USA winning 2–1 in overtime thanks to a golden goal from Jack Hughes.